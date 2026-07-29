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RVs and Motorhomes

Storyteller rolls out rugged, airy GXV Wild 4x4 expedition camper

By C.C. Weiss
July 28, 2026
Storyteller rolls out rugged, airy GXV Wild 4x4 expedition camper
The drop-down deck is boxed in by the carrier sides, which can double as seat backs for lounging outside
The drop-down deck is boxed in by the carrier sides, which can double as seat backs for lounging outside
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The Storyteller GXV Wild finds its namesake and prepares a stay
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The Storyteller GXV Wild finds its namesake and prepares a stay
Storyteller starts its work with a 375-hp Ram 3500
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Storyteller starts its work with a 375-hp Ram 3500
The interior features a smart, common layout upgraded with high-end components and a big view out the back
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The interior features a smart, common layout upgraded with high-end components and a big view out the back
The GXV Wild doesn't seat four on the ride, but it does sleep them at camp
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The GXV Wild doesn't seat four on the ride, but it does sleep them at camp
The Simrad mission control touchscreen works as the centerpiece of the command center
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The Simrad mission control touchscreen works as the centerpiece of the command center
Flip-up countertop extension
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Flip-up countertop extension
The wet bathroom appears slim but nicely appointed
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The wet bathroom appears slim but nicely appointed
Pop open the rear hatch and deck for al fresco-style dining
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Pop open the rear hatch and deck for al fresco-style dining
The two dining benches are designed to seat four
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The two dining benches are designed to seat four
The Storyteller GXV Wild measures in at 22.9 feet long
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The Storyteller GXV Wild measures in at 22.9 feet long
The main loft bed above the driver's cab
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The main loft bed above the driver's cab
The deck and rear hatch close up, and the two-part carrier system closes over the lower deck panel
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The deck and rear hatch close up, and the two-part carrier system closes over the lower deck panel
Enjoying the breezy, panoramic comfort afforded by Storyteller's design
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Enjoying the breezy, panoramic comfort afforded by Storyteller's design
Not every campsite has this kind of view, but if it does, the Storyteller GXV Wild is equipped to fully enjoy it
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Not every campsite has this kind of view, but if it does, the Storyteller GXV Wild is equipped to fully enjoy it
Storyteller also adds a Diode Dynamics light bar, 12K-lb Warn winch and awning with LED lighting
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Storyteller also adds a Diode Dynamics light bar, 12K-lb Warn winch and awning with LED lighting
Storyteller introduced the GXV Wild at Overland Expo West this year
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Storyteller introduced the GXV Wild at Overland Expo West this year
The drop-down deck is boxed in by the carrier sides, which can double as seat backs for lounging outside
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The drop-down deck is boxed in by the carrier sides, which can double as seat backs for lounging outside
Opening up the FlipOut Deck on the GXV Wild
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Opening up the FlipOut Deck on the GXV Wild
You can fish off the rear deck, enjoy a drink, play cards or simply admire the views of camp
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You can fish off the rear deck, enjoy a drink, play cards or simply admire the views of camp
View gallery - 19 images

Before the term "overlanding" entered the broad American lexicon, Global Expedition Vehicles (GXV) was building some of the largest, most fearsome overland rigs the US had seen ... or has ever seen since. The latest truck to wear the badge, the new GXV Wild evolves overland living to a higher standard while erasing the divide between inside and outside.

Global Expedition Vehicles was founded in Missouri back in 2005 and helped to define the nascent American overlanding scene with some of the largest, gnarliest expedition vehicles to ever originate on the continent. Along with fellow massive truck builders like Earthroamer and Earthcruiser, GXV regularly hosted one of the most awe-inspiring booths at the annual Overland Expo shows.

In 2022, GXV was purchased by Storyteller Overland, the adventure camper van builder out of Alabama that itself debuted in 2019. The acquisition gave Storyteller immediate credibility in pairing its traditional all-wheel-drive adventure camper vans with a lineup of expedition truck campers, better adapting to a fluctuating market and evolving preferences of its customer base.

Since the purchase, Storyteller has streamlined the GXV lineup with offerings like the Hilt and Grand Bohemian. The GXV Wild slides between those two in both price and size, measuring in just under 23 feet (7 m) long bumper to bumper and 11.3 feet (3.4 m) high to its rooftop. It's sure to attract some cross shoppers who also kicked the tires of the new Winnebago Arka, sealing some of those deals with the real bathroom compartment it offers in contrast to the Arka's unconvincing part-time bedside bath.

The interior features a smart, common layout upgraded with high-end components and a big view out the back
The interior features a smart, common layout upgraded with high-end components and a big view out the back

In place of the Ram 5500 below the GXV Hilt, the GXV Wild settles for a still-highly capable Ram 3500 powered by a 375-hp 6.4-liter HEMI V8 that churns out 429 lb-ft of torque. That engine teams up with an eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission and 4x4 system.

The regular-cab Ram chassis limits the Wild to two drive seats split by a cab-motorhome passthrough. Storyteller notes the selection of a single-cab chassis was purposefully made to reserve more cargo space and payload "for gear, for supplies, and for the ability to go further."

Storyteller does some upgrade work around the 3500 chassis-cab, installing an AEV suspension kit with 3-in lift and bolting on 20 x 9-in Torque forged-aluminum wheels wrapped up in high-load-rated 275/80 R20 MPT tires. This modification package unlocks the full 14,000-lb (6,350-kg) GVWR and 1,000-lb (454-kg) payload, and if there's any heavy cargo left over beyond those figures, the Wild can tow up to 10,000 lb (4,535 kg) behind the bumper.

Storyteller also adds a Diode Dynamics light bar, 12K-lb Warn winch and awning with LED lighting
Storyteller also adds a Diode Dynamics light bar, 12K-lb Warn winch and awning with LED lighting

Staying out behind that bumper, the highlight of the entire Wild build and a clear inspiration for its name is what Storyteller calls the FlipOut Deck – the storytellin' Alabama boys love making up proprietary names for pretty straightforward components, but they do nice work so we'll let 'em run with it.

The deck is part of a split two-piece tailgate that also includes a flip-up window hatch that can be left open with or without the deck deployed. It doubles as a small overhead awning for the deck, and when both are open, the entire rear wall is essentially one big doorway that lets all the local air and scenery in. Campers can then sit out on the deck or simply enjoy the unimpeded views from the rear dining lounge. The split swing-out rear carry system even creates sidewalls that can be used as seat backs when sitting out.

Not every campsite has this kind of view, but if it does, the Storyteller GXV Wild is equipped to fully enjoy it
Not every campsite has this kind of view, but if it does, the Storyteller GXV Wild is equipped to fully enjoy it

Storyteller creates its camper module using laminated insulated fiberglass wall and floor panels topped with an infused insulated roof design. The crisp-cornered windows feature a dual-pane design for better insulation and come with integrated shades and insect screens. Access is via the power entry steps up to the side door.

Inside, the GXV Wild features a common alcove bed/convertible rear lounge layout that's a bit mismatched with the two-person Ram regular cab. The combination of RV queen in the cabover loft and RV queen converted over from the four-seat dining area sleeps four people quite comfortably. But since only two people can travel in the truck, the other camper or two would have to meet at the campground on their own. Either that, or the extra sleeping and seating space is for nought and could be better used for other amenities.

The Storyteller GXV Wild measures in at 22.9 feet long
The Storyteller GXV Wild measures in at 22.9 feet long

As for the dedicated bathroom, the slim compartment is located next to the alcove and houses a cassette toilet, shower and vessel sink. Water is delivered from a 189-L fresh tank and returned to a 76-L gray tank. The wet bath includes a window with integrated shade and screen and an exhaust fan for ventilation.

The digital command and monitoring station for the 12-kWh electrical system and other onboard hardware is located on the wall just behind the bathroom. The electrical suite also includes a 4,500-W inverter and 400 watts of solar, which can be doubled to 800 watts optionally. Behind the touchscreen-focused command station, the 116-L Vitrifrigo fridge/freezer and microwave/convection oven/air fryer are stacked below an upper storage compartment on the wall just in front of the dinette.

The Simrad mission control touchscreen works as the centerpiece of the command center
The Simrad mission control touchscreen works as the centerpiece of the command center

The remainder of the kitchen is across the aisle on the passenger side. The main block includes clear countertop space for using the portable induction cooker and a rectangular stainless steel sink. A flip-up extension on the end of the block adds extra work space.

The GXV Wild maintains a comfy interior climate throughout the year with its standard 13.5K-BTU rooftop air conditioner and 14K-BTU hydronic heating system. It also has a ventilated skylight.

Storyteller debuted the GXV Wild at Overland Expo West 2026 in May and is offering it now at a "see-through, no-haggle" base price of $299,898. We're still more intrigued by the $199K Supertramp Paragon, but the addition of a rear deck on the GXV Wild is also enticing. If a few more expedition vehicle builders add their own rear decks like Storyteller and Winnebago have, the deck might just become a feature that buyers won't put down hundreds of thousands without.

Source: Storyteller Overland

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RVs and MotorhomesRVexpedition vehiclesstoryteller-overlandRAMTruckOff-roadOff-gridCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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