10-day Crossover RVs edge closer to world's most stunning camper van

For years, Hymer has been selling what stands as arguably the most innovative, homey camper van in all the world. That's not just us talking, as the brand itself has used the B+ Venture S camper van as an archetype for new launches, slowly spreading its signature features and styling cues throughout its portfolio. This year, its highly self-sufficient Crossover series draws closer than ever before to the Venture S, mirroring it outside and in.

Yeah, we know. "World's most stunning camper van" – what the hell does that mean and who are we to name it?! Opinionated hyperbole – shame on us.

But we have been following the RV industry for the vast majority of the 21st century, and during that time, we've seen hundreds of production, custom and DIY camper van and class B+ motorhome debuts, many of them truly unique and inspiring. None dropped with quite the same impact as the Hymer Venture S, however. It inspired awe and veneration that proved both immediate and lasting.

Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S Messe Düsseldorf, Constanze Tillmann





Technically, it was the VisionVenture concept that really opened eyes and mouths, but Hymer left so much of the concept's most groundbreaking features in place for production, the Venture S was equally astounding upon debut.

So yes, we're calling it the most stunning camper out there. We're also comfortable with alternatives like "nicest" and "most stylish" production camper van – or class B+ motorhome, if we're getting technical.

The Hymer Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage Hymer

No need to take our word for it, though – brands inside and outside Hymer have been mimicking many Venture standout features in new camper van and motorhome products ever since the VisionVenture concept's debut. In just a few short years, it's proven a truly original and seminal design, exporting both dramatic structural features like baffled air-filled pop-ups and swiveling hybrid bathrooms and simpler aesthetic touches like yacht deck-style paneling with integrated mounting track.

Hymer's special-edition Crossover models debuted in 2021, before the production Venture S – too early to steal away any of the S' unique flair. Four years and multiple Venture-inspired products later, though, and the timing lines up perfectly.

Hymer works the Venture S-inspired graphics into a Crossover series-specific "X" Hymer

The updates start outside, and Hymer explains the new exterior styling on the Grand Canyon S 600 Crossover and ML-T 570 Crossover was directly inspired by the Venture S. The diamonds splashed across the rear of the Venture's sidewalls have been compacted into smaller, more equilateral sizing on the walls of both Crossover vehicles and configured into a large "X" patterns denoting the "X-over" family origins. The safety-yellow stripes of the original Crossovers have been toned down into a Venture-style checkmark down below the belt line.

The Grand Canyon S 600 Crossover also adds a new off-road-ready electric step for easier ingress and egress. Both the Grand Canyon and ML-T previously traded out the original 2021 floating auxiliary front roof lights for a beefier front light bar during a 2024 refresh.

Like the Grand Canyon camper van, the ML-T Crossover is based on a 190-hp Mercedes Sprinter AWD with lift, off-road tires and front light bar Hymer

Inside, Hymer matches the new exterior graphics to a diamond-themed leather upholstery. This newly available option further "Venturizes" an interior Hymer previously updated with the full plank and felt paneling treatment during the 2024 refresh.

As part of that previous update, the boxy ML-T kitchen enjoys one further Venture-inspired touchup with the faucet emerging from a slim tiled backsplash.

The ML-T Crossover has a roomier, more premium interior than its Grand Canyon S sibling but only sleeps a maximum of three due to the lack of pop-up roof option Hymer

Hymer falls short of giving the Crossover series the Venture S' most premium assets, leaving out features like the interior staircase up to the pop-up bedroom and open rear deck, the latter a feature that's recently showed up quite regularly in truck camper and trailer design.

Not to worry, though, because the Crossover series has some unique characteristics of its own. The series continues to aim at offering up to 10 days of off-grid autonomy, packaging in a 320-Ah battery bank, 95-W rooftop solar panel (two on the ML-T) and an inverter. A standard water filter system augments the fresh water tank, and diesel heating keeps things warm.

Another Venture S-inspired touch in the diamond seat upholstery Hymer

The ML-T 570 and Grand Canyon S 600 Crossover models navigate to distant off-grid spaces with help from a 190-hp Mercedes Sprinter chassis equipped standard with all-wheel-drive, a suspension lift, underbody skid protection and off-road tires.

We'll have to wait for the official Dusseldorf Caravan Salon debut before getting updated pricing information, but the new Crossover prices should be a modest bump from the current base prices of €135,900 (approx. US$156,675) for the Grand Canyon S 600 and €159,900 ($184,350) ML-T 570, both well shy of the Venture S' camper's range-topping €238,500 (US$275,000) base.

Source: Hymer