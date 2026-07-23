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Camping Trailers

Glasshoused PHEV camper trailer axes smart RV pricing

By C.C. Weiss
July 22, 2026
Glasshoused PHEV camper trailer axes smart RV pricing
The Aboard T4 self-propelled camping trailer
The Aboard T4 self-propelled camping trailer
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The Aboard T4 travel trailer features the same kind of streamlined, capsule-like form as other high-tech RVs from in and beyond Silicon Valley
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The Aboard T4 travel trailer features the same kind of streamlined, capsule-like form as other high-tech RVs from in and beyond Silicon Valley
The two-part rear hatch opening creates a covered deck and through-loading area
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The two-part rear hatch opening creates a covered deck and through-loading area
The Aboard T4 is all about bringing the comforts of home to the most amazing off-grid camping spots you can find
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The Aboard T4 is all about bringing the comforts of home to the most amazing off-grid camping spots you can find
The white-and-black Aboard T4 trailer definitely stands out more than the all-black version
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The white-and-black Aboard T4 trailer definitely stands out more than the all-black version
Aboard shows the T4 trailer at the Outside Days show in Denver back in May
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Aboard shows the T4 trailer at the Outside Days show in Denver back in May
Aboard T4 floor plan
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Aboard T4 floor plan
The rear hatch is both a deck and a through-loading area for large gear and cargo
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The rear hatch is both a deck and a through-loading area for large gear and cargo
Don't drag sand inside – spray off in the bathroom/mudroom before stepping farther into the cabin
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Don't drag sand inside – spray off in the bathroom/mudroom before stepping farther into the cabin
The chassis is the heart and soul of Aboard's T4 design
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The chassis is the heart and soul of Aboard's T4 design
Aboard's panoramic front lounge
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Aboard's panoramic front lounge
The Aboard T4 trailer
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The Aboard T4 trailer
Enjoying the rear deck
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Enjoying the rear deck
The 1.5-liter engine-generator kicks in when the battery gets depleted
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The 1.5-liter engine-generator kicks in when the battery gets depleted
A peek inside the wide-open rear of the Aboard T4
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A peek inside the wide-open rear of the Aboard T4
The Aboard T4 self-propelled camping trailer
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The Aboard T4 self-propelled camping trailer
A look at the front dining lounge/convertible double bed
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A look at the front dining lounge/convertible double bed
Inside the Aboard T4
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Inside the Aboard T4
A look at the toilet/sink half of the dry bathroom
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A look at the toilet/sink half of the dry bathroom
The Aboard T4 has a central kitchen area
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The Aboard T4 has a central kitchen area
How long until a drone (or fleet) becomes a standard feature of these high-tech motorized glamping trailers?
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How long until a drone (or fleet) becomes a standard feature of these high-tech motorized glamping trailers?
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For at least three years now, Silicon Valley and its global tech-futurist counterparts have been crafting a new vision for the future of RVing: long, sleek, luxurious glamping trailers that deliver their own motive power, sensor-based assistance and smart home conveniences. That vision invariably includes one other characteristic: a six-figure price tag. But the new T4 trailer from Southern California startup Aboard Mobility looks to squeeze all the high-tech convenience and glamping comfort into a much smaller base price. Whether Aboard is successful at doing so remains to be seen.

While it hails from a little farther south, the Aboard T4 has that unmistakable "Silicon Valley" look to it – stretched, spacecraft-like body, smoky glass windows all around, drop-down rear tailgate deck, and loads of hookups alluding to a self-powered electric drive at the axle(s). It could very well be badged "Pebble" or "Lightship," and we wouldn't bat an eye. Hell, even Pininfarina.

But Aboard does distinguish this 25-footer (7.6-m) from the wares developed by those other names. Instead of relying solely on battery power, Aboard focuses on boosting the T4's off-grid readiness in the here and now via a range-extended hybrid powertrain.

The 1.5-liter engine-generator kicks in when the battery gets depleted
The 1.5-liter engine-generator kicks in when the battery gets depleted

A hybrid powertrain – or powertrain, period – remains a funny concept for a trailer, traditionally a vehicle with no range, no engine and a battery tasked solely with keeping the lights on and small appliances humming. But some trailer manufacturers and startups have become convinced that the best way to help EVs and small tow vehicles tug large, heavy live-in trailers is by having those trailers kick in some of their own wheel power. Then they can use the battery reserves left over on arrival to run basic camping equipment and next-gen glamping amenities.

Turns out, though, that even a full-on EV-size lithium battery pack plummets to empty pretty steadily when it's running a propulsive motor and entire base camp. So some RV startups have followed the shifting tides of the automotive industry to plug-in hybrid solutions, extending effective runtime by days. An engine-generator can often keep batteries topped off and firing all necessary power for up to a week at a time.

Aboard would like the world to view it as the very first, but we already saw Evotrex implement the PHEV strategy in a travel trailer, pairing a 43-kWh chassis-integrated LFP battery pack and high-efficiency generator for up to 270 kWh of usable energy per fill cycle.

The chassis is the heart and soul of Aboard's T4 design
The chassis is the heart and soul of Aboard's T4 design

Similarly, Aboard builds out its own skateboard chassis carrying a 41-kWh LFP battery pack and an 80-hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine-generator. It says the full gas-electric setup will put out up to 200 kWh of energy per fill, so a little short of the Evotrex but enough for Aboard to comfortably slap on a weeklong off-grid runtime estimate. A 600-W solar array kicks in extra battery charging when the sun is shining.

The T4's plug-in power delivery system runs a 40-kW integrated motor drive at the rear axle, delivering drive power that cuts effective drag on the tow vehicle. The trailer relies on a hitch coupler force sensor to provide continuous feedback on the pull on the tow vehicle, managing the trailer's movement by increasing motor output or applying the electro-mechanical brakes located at all four wheels. Aboard calls the system Shadow Drive.

For direct charging from the grid, Aboard installs a NACS inlet for both AC charging at the campground and Level 3 DC fast-charging at EV stations. The 13-gal (49-L) gasoline tank refills just like a passenger car, so even if there are no electrical hookups or charging stations around your destination, you can keep powered up and comfortable.

A peek inside the wide-open rear of the Aboard T4
A peek inside the wide-open rear of the Aboard T4

On the other side of all its tinted glass, the T4 delivers a clean, panoramic interior built for fully unplugging from the stresses of everyday life. Inside the rear tailgate deck, campers will find an L-shaped sofa lounge that lets them enjoy the fresh air and scenery in the fully weather-protected comfort of the cabin. At night, that lounge converts over into one of two double beds, the other dropping into sleeping form from the wraparound dining area up front.

The kitchen stands between those two convertible seating areas, its clean lines filled out by a dual-burner induction cooktop, long stainless steel countertop, butcher's block cutting board, rectangular sink with swiveling faucet, 170-L fridge, microwave/oven combo and range hood.

The Aboard T4 has a central kitchen area
The Aboard T4 has a central kitchen area

Often an afterthought in RVs, the bathroom might just be the Aboard's biggest T4 triumph. It's accessed from a door next to the dinette and from a separate door leading outside, allowing it to be more easily used during day and evening hours spent outdoors. The space then doubles as a mudroom for washing off and removing dirty clothes before putting a toe down in the main cabin. A dry configuration separates the toilet/sink and shower areas, and Aboard also installs a hot outdoor shower.

Other standard specs penciled into Aboard's plans include a heat pump, in-floor heating system, instant water heater, smart home control touchscreen and app, and auto-leveling chassis. Remote control operation, likely for maneuvering and parking the trailer via app without the tow vehicle, and multi-stage water filtration will be available optionally.

A look at the front dining lounge/convertible double bed
A look at the front dining lounge/convertible double bed

The Aboard T4 looks like a sharp, luxurious competitor in the rapidly expanding high-tech self-driven travel trailer space, but what really stands out is Aboard's US$80,000 base price target. None of the other trailers in this class come even close to that price, with the next cheapest being the $113,500 Pebble Flow base model. More fully equipped models from Pebble and other brands exceed double the T4's estimated $80K starting price.

Aboard may very well be advertising that price to attract attention and early reservations, planning to spike the base price upon official launch. It certainly wouldn't be the first time a company advertises a product at one price, then launches at a higher one.

Or perhaps Aboard has a stripped-down base model waiting in the wings, with those features currently listed as standard set to become options at the $80K price point. Either way, we wouldn't get too attached to that figure at this point. The T4's actual launch price should come into focus soon enough as Aboard plans to begin deliveries in early 2027.

The Aboard T4 trailer
The Aboard T4 trailer

We remain skeptical that the future of camping lies in six-figure self-propelled smart RVs more comfortable than most traditional wilderness cabins, but the one aspect of the paradigm we can get behind is the auto industry-influenced manufacturing that promises a much higher build standard than the notoriously shoddy quality for which the RV industry is known.

Aboard is the latest next-gen RV builder to promise auto-grade components, manufacturing methods and tolerances, and its founder Jiangtao Lyu brings along over a decade of automotive experience at brands like BMW, Li Auto and Daimler. Yes, another "we'll believe it when we see it in the real world" projection but one that will hopefully prompt a broader industry focus on high-quality construction.

Source: Aboard Mobility

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Camping TrailersCaravanelectric-campersmart RVtrailersTrailerRVSelf-DrivingOutdoors and CampingGlampingCampingPHEV
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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