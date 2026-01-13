Spectacular self-driving trailer redefines plug-in hybrid RVing

Forget livable EVs – the plug-in hybrid powertrain has long been the best immediate solution for camper vans and large motorhomes. What we haven't previously considered, though, is that it could be an equally viable solution for camping trailers. Evotrex makes that case with the PG5 travel trailer, a livable power plant with a multi-source generation system developing electricity for camp life and travel. Beyond its high-tech electrical underpinnings, it's a beautifully designed trailer that encourages campers to get the most out of their outdoorsy adventures.

A year ago, fellow Californian brand Pebble Electric opened up the preorder books on its Flow trailer. A few months later, the Silicon Valley-sculpted towable tech showcase became the world's first self-propelled production trailer, featuring an integrated electric drive tuned to take some of the weight and stress off the tow vehicle's hitch receiver for improved efficiency and optimized range.

A Silicon Valley startup, Pebble must have had itself a good chuckle at the global RV establishment, which had seen a number of players working through years of concepts and prototypes in a failed effort to grab that very "world first" distinction. And the echoes of those chuckles certainly deepened when fellow US tech startup Lightship put its own self-motorized panoramic travel trailer into production a few months later.

The Evotrex PG5 is designed to tow with electric, hybrid or ICE vehicles, but the biggest limiting factor for a trailer that flirts with 10,000 lb when loaded will be the vehicle's tow rating Evotrex

Now, the US market welcomes yet another future competitor in the self-driven trailer space. A Sino-American company with US operations in the LA area, Evotrex has a slightly different vision of the autonomously powered travel trailer, taking it to the next level of high-tech off-grid nomadism.

In fact, the company billed its debut trailer the "world's first power-generating RV trailer" during a sneak peek a couple months ago. We initially thought that might mean an unconventional style of power generation, perhaps a hydrogen fuel cell stack or Wankel generator, but as it turns out, it's simply a familiar gas generator.

What is different about Evotrex's generator is that it's fully embedded within the trailer architecture. Much like a full-on extended-range hybrid car or truck, the PG5 features a chassis-mounted engine generator as opposed to a standalone portable or fixed generator stored away in an exterior cabinet.

Once the battery gets too low, the engine-generator kicks on and charges it up back to full Evotrex

Called Horizon, the PG5's high-efficiency generator develops electricity to charge the automotive-grade 43-kWh LFP battery integrated in the steel chassis. It automatically kicks on when the battery hits a low threshold to ensure smooth, uninterrupted operation of onboard electrical equipment and systems. To improve overall system efficiency, the generator also directs waste heat toward warming the cabin in cold weather.

We're not sure we can acknowledge Evotrex's specific "world first" claim since RVs - both trailers and motorhomes – have been carrying gas generators for far longer than we've been covering them. But the PG5 could lay claim to an even more interesting and prominent distinction: world's first range-boosting plug-in hybrid camping trailer.

The PG5's front-integrated engine generator charges the battery pack as needed, which then powers the rear-axle drive motor and onboard camper amenities Evotrex

Because not only does the PG5's generated power get put to use in running at-camp amenities like interior lighting, induction cooking and HVAC, it's also purposed toward powering the trailer wheels via a rear-axle electric motor drive, providing substantive drive power meant to cut effective tow weight and boost the tow vehicle's mileage. A high-precision sensor at the hitch monitors speed and driving metrics to match the electric drive output to the driving conditions at hand.

At camp, the PG5 can be unhitched and maneuvered into tight spaces remotely, using the accompanying mobile app. This cuts out the hassle and frustration of having to precisely maneuver it via a large truck or SUV.

Whether towing via an electric or ICE vehicle, the PG5's self-propulsion capability will increase efficiency and extend the mileage the vehicle is able to achieve per fill-up. The Evotrex is also able to more directly increase range using its bidirectional charging capability. The base trailer has a 6.6-kW NEMA 14-50 120/240-V outlet for this purpose, and buyers can upgrade to a 60-kW NACS "RangeBoost" fast-charging hookup.

Available "RangeBoost" fast-charges an estimated 1 kWh per minute from PG5 trailer to electric tow vehicle, letting you pull over for a charge whenever (and wherever) you need it Evotrex

Should an all-electric tow vehicle run low, the driver can pull over and charge directly from the trailer without even unhitching. Thanks to the engine-generator, this process isn't merely draining the PG5's entire battery reserves into the tow vehicle but repurposing self-generated electricity into driving range. The PG5's energy management system helps drivers optimize reserves for driving to and from the campground and for amenity usage at camp.

Evotrex says that its trailer is able to produce up to 270 kWh of useable energy per cycle – presumably with a full charge of the LFP battery, a single tank of gas for the generator, and power from the available 1.5-kW rooftop solar charging system. That's enough for over six full PG5 battery charges or nearly two full charges of a 140-kWh Max battery pack on the pictured Rivian R1T pickup truck. Best of all, when all of the power is depleted, you don't need an EV charging station or compatible electrical hookup but can simply fill up the Horizon gas tank at a nearby pump (or with the jerry cans you brought along).

We clarified with Evotrex that the trailer-to-vehicle charging system only works while the vehicles are parked, not while actively driving, so it won't be able to automatically swoop in and boost the tow vehicle's battery on the way to or from camp. Still, combine the trailer's ability to generate its own power, cut its own drag on the tow vehicle with an integrated motor drive, and charge the tow vehicle, and it becomes a proper extended-range electric vehicle (EREV).

Evotrex PG5 in Silver Dune color Evotrex

The PG5's vehicle-to-load capabilities can also be used to power appliances, tools and electronics at camp. At home, it can be wired up to serve as a backup power source, complete with integrated generator.

Not only do existing self-propelled trailers (the aforementioned Pebble and Lightship models) not include an integrated generator system like Evotrex's, but their focus is entirely on all-electric design, without so much as an available portable backup generator on the options list. Evotrex has built battery-boosting power generation into the core of its platform, giving it a rightful claim on the PG5 being a first of its kind.

Beyond gas generation, the PG5 also charges its battery via an optional 1.5-kW solar system installed on the rooftop and regen-braking capability supplied by the onboard motor drive. Evotrex estimates up to a week or more of off-grid power capacity before campers will need to move along and find an electric charger or gas pump. The onboard LFP battery pack can be charged directly via NACS, 120- or 240-V outlet.

A peek from the central closed bathroom/galley to the rear lounge and terrace Evotrex

One thing we think Evotrex has done better than the ultramodern tech-trailer competition is carving out a cutting-edge smart power and living architecture without forgetting what camping is all about. The PG5 uses an adaptable air suspension with auto-leveling, rugged dual-axle chassis and running gear, and 33-in all-terrain tires to offer capable off-road performance. The body shell boasts a no-rot, zero-wood insulated construction crafted from multiple layers of fiberglass.

Despite how smart and comfy the PG5's fully hard-sided 6.5-foot-high (198-cm) interior ultimately is, Evotrex encourages campers to spend more time outside with a 43-sq ft (4-sq m) rear terrace that lowers at the push of a button. It can also keep lowering down to double as a load ramp for bicycles and other gear. The dual-tailgate design features a lift-gate that serves as a roof over top the deck.

The power-lowered deck features multiple positions to serve as both a terrace and a load ramp Evotrex

The luxe cabin, meanwhile, sleeps up to four people on a fixed 80 x 60-in (203 x 152-cm) queen in the front master bedroom and second residential-size queen converted from the al fresco rear dining lounge. Between those ends, the belly of the trailer houses a roomy dry bathroom with separated shower and toilet sections and a fully equipped galley with dual-hob induction cooktop, convection microwave, range hood and standing refrigerator.

A look at the dry bathroom design Evotrex

A robust smart home system features a centralized control touchscreen on the outer wall of the galley, as well as strategically placed controllers for quick-access to things like climate control. For instance, a dial next to the master bed makes it easy to immediately adjust the interior temperature without having to get out of bed or even blindly fumble around for a smartphone. The smart system also works with a mobile app for full remote control and monitoring.

Another intriguing feature is the simple, highly convenient climate controller right next to the master bed Evotrex

Evotrex put the PG5 up for preorder in two separate trims as part of its CES 2026 world premiere. The base Pioneer trim starts at US$119,990 and brings along the plug-in hybrid power system with 43-kWh lithium battery, the dual-axle steel chassis, and the interior floor plan described with smart home integration.

To add on features like the trailer-to-EV charging, 1.5-kW solar system, and rear terrace entails upping one's bid to $159,990 for the Atlas trim. Also included in the new Atlas model is a power awning and a master bedroom skylight with push-button transparent-to-opaque electrochromic switching.

The rear dining lounge transforms into a double bed, completing total trailer sleeping capacity of up to four adults Evotrex

Preorders require a fully refundable $100 deposit, and Evotrex plans to begin Atlas production in late 2026 and Pioneer production in Q2 2027.

Source: Evotrex