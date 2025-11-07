Upcoming RV trailer will make its own power to take you off the grid

A new startup has just raised US$16 million to help outdoorsy types get far, far away from civilization with an RV trailer that can power itself for a good while. It's called Evotrex, and it has ambitious plans to hitch its trailers to customers' vehicles by the end of next year.

The idea behind Evotrex' travel trailers isn't exactly rocket science: they'll feature a large battery to power everything inside from lighting to kitchen appliances to gadgets, as well as an integrated gas engine that will recharge said battery and extend its range – and your adventures in the wilderness – significantly.

The California-based firm is headed by leadership hailing from Anker – a big name in chargers, batteries, and solar power equipment, among other gadgetry – as well as Chinese auto giant Geely Group, noted TechCrunch. Evotrex says its product will be the first power-generating RV trailer in the world.

The company will give us a proper look at its RV trailer in January 2026 at CES Evotrex

The company, which currently has some 40 employees across the US and China, is keen on owners towing their RVs along for hunting, fishing, and skiing trips lasting four to five days without compromising on creature comforts, especially those that run off electricity. It believes that its approach to integrating a gas engine into its trailer allows for quieter operation, as well as efficient cabin temperature control, thanks to making use of the system's excess heat.

Evotrex will show off its trailer for real at the CES expo in Las Vegas on January 6, 2026; it plans to begin shipping the first batch to customers by the end of next year, at which point it'll go up against tech-focused options from Pebble (which can hitch itself to your truck and even empty its own sewage tank automatically), and Lightship (which can propel itself).

You can fiddle with a power calculator that will estimate how much juice you'll need for different kinds of trips, depending on the season and duration, over on Evotrex' site. Pre-orders will open in January 2026 on there too.

Source: Evotrex