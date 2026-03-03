Radical expander caravan breaks loose in ultimate family camper size

Berg Offroad shook up the camper scene a couple years ago when it introduced the CX6, a caravan that packs into a neat 17.5-foot-long (5.4-m) squaredrop before expanding in every direction to create a huge base camp for up to six people. The company followed up with a two-/three-person floor plan built into that same towable footprint, and now it's launched what strikes us as its most universal trailer of all: a three-/four-person CX4 sized to sleep the family in complete comfort way out in the uniquely wild bushvelds of South Africa and greater environs.

The original CX6 might not have seemed quite as wild in its home market of South Africa, where campers that expand in virtually every direction physically possible are fairly commonplace, but it was certainly a wild sight around the rest of the world. In fact, the noise around its 2024 debut was quieted only by the even more extreme Hogzilla, a camper design with a similar slide-out rear bedroom built to ride on the truck, not roll behind it.

Looking back, we're a bit surprised Berg Offroad didn't kick off its lineup with the CX4. Beyond the fact that a four-berth floor plan is a very standard size for camper vans and small trailers across the industry, the average household in South Africa had 3.2 members in 2023, as reported by the Department of Statistics South Africa, while only 13 percent of households had six people or more. So a caravan built specifically to sleep three or four people feels like the Goldilocks size, while a six-person rig seems rather large.

All three Berg trailer models feature the same body size, just with different layouts and available extra beds Berg Offroad

That said, the Berg CX6 accommodates up to six and can also sleep four people, so we suppose Berg ultimately chose buyer flexibility with its first launch. But now that it's expanding its lineup, a three-/four-person trailer model seems the logical next step. The company reworks the same 17.5 x 6.6 x 7.5-foot (5.4 x 2 x 2.3-m) shell from both the CX6 and CX3 into a dedicated three-person floor plan that can be outfitted with an optional fourth berth.

Unlike the CX3, the CX4 brings back the signature slide-out rear bedroom module from the CX6 but scales the size of the bed down to a 79 x 59-in (200 x 150-cm) queen. In the US, that would be a square inch short of a proper residential-size queen, but in South Africa, it's actually an extra-long bed ever so slightly narrower than the standard 74 x 60-in (188 x 152-cm) queen. Whatever you call it, it shrinks from the 79 x 73-in (200 x 185-cm) "king XL" bed in the CX6.

The slide-out bedroom module that set the CX6 apart from the average camper is back, this time built around a queen-size bed Berg Offroad

That main bed joins what Berg refers to as a three-quarter bed, which converts over from the vis-a-vis dinette just in front of the rear slide-out. That short bed will be good for a younger child to complete a three-member family layout, and the optional 69 x 34-in (175 x 85-cm) single bed that can be added via a right-side expansion module rounds out the four-person setup.

Unlike the CX6, the CX4 does not offer an optional single bed expansion across the aisle on the left side, dedicating the external area aft of the side entry door to the kitchen pantry and fold-down worktop. The kitchen equipment, meanwhile, is located fore of the entry on a dual-slide setup with the larger unit housing the versatile dual-burner stove/griddle, sink, small drying rack/secondary worktop, and loads of storage for dishes, cooking tools and utensils.

The kitchen comes with a Cadac dual-burner stove that can double as a griddle, a large Smeg sink and loads of storage Berg Offroad

The slide-out in the nose box next to the primary galley houses a fridge/freezer of up to 90 liters, and those wanting more cold storage can add a second fridge slide in place of the drawer stack on the stove/sink slide-out. With loads of space in the pantry, they won't be left without ample storage either way.

A 270-degree swing-out awning provides loads of coverage over top the galley side of the trailer. In South African's enviable tradition, the camper also comes equipped with far more than what is attached to the unit itself, carrying dishes and cutlery for everyone on board, a Square aluminum pot set, a 3-L kettle, a cutting board with chef's knife and carving fork, and other common kitchen essentials.

Back on the inside of the doorway, the hybrid bathroom takes up the full width of the trailer's front-end. It doesn't split the shower and toilet areas with a proper divider, but it does appear wide enough to be considered a semi-dry design, with a toilet at one end, sink and floor drain at the other, and shower head and controls directly in between. The faucets are fed by a 150-L fresh water tank and gas/electric water heater.

Berg's bathroom spans the full width of the CX4, creating a wet/dry hybrid layout Berg Offroad

The CX4's standard features kit also includes a 100-Ah lithium battery, 1,600-W Victron inverter, shore power hookup and a pair of sand ladders (traction boards) mounted to the front. The 2,650-lb (1,200-kg) trailer is built in no-nonsense style atop a galvanized steel ladder frame with a leaf spring-cushioned 2.5-ton solid axle holding the 17-in steel wheels in place. Those wheels roll in cooperation with 265/70R17 General Grabber all-terrain tires.

Berg added the CX4 to its lineup in December 2025 and offers it now for a base price of ZAR599,950 (approx. US$37,250), including VAT. Available options include awning side panels, a National Luna 90-L fridge for the nose box, a microwave, added lithium battery power and a 400-W solar charging system.

Source: Berg Offroad

