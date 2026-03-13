Space capsule camper unfurls into edgy base camp in mere seconds

Skydream Caravans aims to build next-generation travel trailers that integrate cutting-edge advances from China's new energy, automotive and smart home sectors into world-leading RV manufacturing systems from Europe, the US and Australia. Its debut caravan is about to drop down like something of a terrestrial spacecraft, featuring an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) worthy of a high-level autonomous car, a gorgeous layout with power-fold patio and al fresco breakfast bar, and one-touch setup. It's truly a five-star hotel room built to tow behind an SUV.

Silicon Valley has spent the past couple years working to disrupt the conservative RV status quo with high-tech ultra-luxurious caravans that redefine the RV experience. These trailers hitch and park themselves, deliver their own propulsive drive power on roadways, offer wireless control comparable to cutting-edge smart homes, and even automate dreaded black water tank dumping.

Not surprisingly, Chinese innovators have been watching closely and chomping at the bit to extend their own input on the luxuriously high-tech future of RVing. We've already seen the all-new PG5 trailer from Evotrex, a Sino-American startup based in California and founded by a group of execs hailing from major Chinese brands like Anker and Geely.

Now, Skydream, a company with global ambitions and roots in Chongqing, is preparing to throw its own visionary hat in the ring. In fact, it's already started, having made an appearance at last year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, the largest RV show in the world. The company is now preparing for a big American debut in San Jose later this month.

Skydream ultimately plans a multi-model caravan lineup with both highway and off-road models Skydream Caravans

Skydream's first trailer is still in development but feels like a potential game changer. The 26.5-foot (8.1-m) rig stretches out on a dual-axle chassis to support a roomy interior with individual living room, bedroom, dry bathroom, and kitchen looking straight out into the open air.

This style of high-tech trailers is still in its infancy and will continue to evolve with new designs and amenities, but there's at least one or two features that are all but obligatory for the category. The most basic of those building blocks is a high-capacity EV-grade battery pack with some type of convenient onboard charging for keeping all electrical amenities running as long as possible while off-grid.

Skydream plans to install a dual lithium battery pack with 45 to 85 kWh of capacity in its skateboard-style chassis. That dual-battery will charge with input from an 1,100- to 2,200-W roof-mounted solar system as well as an EV-style charging port and regenerative braking. Skydream aims for offering a comfortable two weeks of off-grid battery power.

Skydream's dual-axle chassis design integrates the battery, circuitry and plumbing hardware Skydream Caravans

A related Skydream feature that's moving toward becoming universal for this RV segment is the integrated electric drive, a piece of hardware that's designed to cut effective tow weight while driving; remove the hassle of maneuvering around tight campsites, parking spots and garages; and/or deliver handling improvements through features like torque vectoring.

Skydream's ADAC system might just become the most comprehensive the world has seen, delivering a suite of smart features that help the driver in the not-always-easy task of towing a 6,400-lb (2,900-kg) travel trailer down fast-moving highways and narrow backwoods byways. That starts before the trailer is even hitched to the tow vehicle, as the unit can locate the tow vehicle hitch and secure in place at the touch of a command on the accompanying app. Hit the "unhitch" command, and it will disconnect and park itself.

Skydream plans single-button auto-hitch and unhitch features Skydream Caravans

Other ADAS features Skydream plans to integrate into its launch trailer include drive support, anti-sway correction, hill start assist, traction assist, active steering assist, regenerative braking, and 360-degree remote monitoring on the road and at camp. Those are the types of features we'd typically be listing for the latest car or SUV with autonomous driving suite, not a travel trailer.

At camp, Skydream's plans call for automated setup that drops the stabilizer legs, levels out the independent air suspension, lowers the front deck into position, extends the awning, and turns on the ambient interior/exterior lighting, all at the push of a single button. Within mere seconds, campers will be whisked from the claustrophobic stress of a long, harrowing mountain drive to the breezy relaxation of drinks on a shaded porch.

Perhaps V2.0 will even include an AI-driven robotic cocktail machine – hopefully built into the outside of that kitchen bar so you don't have to get up to order another.

The roomy living room includes an oversized L-shaped sofa, removable dining table and projector system Skydream Caravans

Inside that wide-open kitchen wall, Skydream's first trailer build is set to include a spacious floor plan with a front bedroom just inside the wraparound glasshouse and a rather spacious, open rear living room with wraparound sofa that converts into a second bed. The trailer will sleep between two and six people, says Skydream, and it looks to us like the sweet spot will be four people on two double beds.

The living room design includes a dining table, and the central kitchen has a long countertop just inside the open deck area that appears like it could serve as a bar for enjoying meals and drinks, with bar-height stools placed either inside, so diners face the outdoors and enjoy the scenery, or outside on the deck facing in.

The Skydream caravan is set to include an al fresco kitchen area that lets campers cook and dine while taking in the fresh air and views outside Skydream Caravans

The two flush-integrated induction burners work naturally as an extension of the countertop when not in use, a growing trend moving from homes to RVs. Skydream also mentions inclusion of a microwave, water purification system, retractable range hood, washing machine and large-capacity fridge. Video renderings even show a slide-out wine rack below the counter.

Across from the long kitchen block, the dry bathroom is neatly split into shower and toilet rooms.

Skydream plans to integrate serious voice and touchscreen smart home tech into its caravan lineup Skydream Caravans

A multi-device smart home control system promises to tie the full cabin together with multiple built-in command touchscreens, a docked portable tablet controller and mobile app control. Plans also call for full-vehicle voice control for an even more intuitive, device-free control option.

One unique "one-touch" feature of Skydream's smart home system is an instant movie theater mode that will be available for both the living room and bedroom. At the push of a button, the system lowers a 60-in projector screen, dims the lights, lowers blackout shades over the windows, and adjusts the bed or sofa into reclined viewing position.

The Skydream design includes a front master bedroom that transforms into a (mobile) home theater Skydream Caravans

Honestly, even if the production trailer includes only half those features, it's likely to be one of the most high-tech campers out there. And while things like voice control and insta-theaters might seem completely over the top for camping in nature, we do appreciate how Skydream, much like Evotrex, also works to enhance the actual camping experience with features like the deployable deck – a much better approach than merely diluting camping into a domesticated-nature experience.

"Skydream was designed for travelers who don't want to choose between adventure and modern living," founder and CEO Felix Yang sums up.

That's everything we know for now, but we'll look to fill in more of the hard specs and details when Skydream makes its introduction to the American market on Monday, March 23. The company has said that it's developed three fully functional prototypes, and last month it announced closing out an ¥18 million (approx. US$11.6 million) funding round.

Source: Skydream