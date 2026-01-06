GOAT car designer scripts RV future via telescopic transformer trailer

The kickoff of CES didn't used to mean a whole lot for RVing, but the past few shows have hosted some major RV debuts as cutting-edge technological advancements continue to find their way to RV life. Last year, AC Future showed its ultra-sleek and massively expandable eTH motorhome, and this year it's sliding its tech behind a tow vehicle with the equally impressive Transformer Home Trailer, a towable smart home developed in collaboration with one of the world's most famous design houses.

This is actually the third year in a row AC Future has brought its fancy RV tech at CES, as the brand debuted at the 2023 show, where it previewed the first of its designs. It's been collaborating the entire time with Pininfarina, the Italian design house that can point to more than 60 years of incredibly beautiful Ferraris to make its case as the greatest automotive design firm of them all. And that's before even digging into its massive portfolio of designs from other mobility and industrial segments.

In addition to showing its the eTH prototype (now called the AI-THd, or AI Transforming House Drivable) a year ago, AC Future also revealed plans to develop its expandable RV technology into a three-product lineup. Beyond the AI-THd, there was the AI-THu, a more permanently rooted mobile home, and the AI-THt trailer that's evolved ahead of its CES 2026 spotlight.

"AI," of course, alludes to some type of artificial intelligence assistance, a vague reference that remains ill defined in AC Future's latest announcement. That may or may not prove interesting once the company fleshes out what form it's taking, but for now, it's definitely not. We'll just go ahead and drop it from the product names in the meantime.

AC Future evolves the design of its AI-THt travel trailer AC Future

Since January 2025, AC Future has been working with Pininfarina to evolve the THt trailer design into a more production-ready form representing a "smart home travel trailer that expands, adapts, and intelligently responds to the way people live, work, and travel."

While some might prefer the more compact, van-like drivability of the THd motorhome versus towing a large trailer with a separate vehicle, AC Future is quick to point out that the lack of a driver's cab ensures that all of the interior is available as living space. Using a telescopic rear body construction and slide-out side expansion, the dual-axle tailer roughly doubles its interior footprint at the campground, providing 350 sq ft (32.5 sq m) of livable space.

The interior has changed, but the older rendering shows how AC Future's expansion system roughly doubles interior space AC Future

Floor plans are still being finalized, but the newest renderings show a large, open central living space with a TV room/lounge area and a kitchen divided by a central wall/counter. Previous renderings also showed a bathroom, rear master bedroom, extra sleeping area courtesy of fold-out sofa beds, and an outdoor deck right next to the slide-out. AC Future's website lists a high-end amenity set that includes Starlink satellite internet connectivity, a sound system and a multi-zone HVAC setup.

Plans are to power the trailer via an EV-sized battery pack with up to 100 kWh of capacity supported by a 25-kW solar charging system and backup generator. In addition to powering onboard RV amenities, the electrical system will run a self-propulsion motor system and deliver charging capacity for an electric tow vehicle. Also mentioned is an auto-hitch system to simplify hooking it up to the tow vehicle.

The interior has changed to incorporate a living room-like lounge setup next to the kitchen peninsula AC Future

AC Future says the chassis and exterior have been optimized for aerodynamics, weight and overall performance. The exterior looks largely the same as a year ago to us, featuring large glass panels all around, sleek, distinctive lighting, and a large skateboard-like platform chassis built around the battery pack.

So far, AC Future is sticking with the 2026 launch timeframe it announced a year ago. More specifically, it's advertising a 2026 delivery start for the THt caravan, which is now available for reservation, base price: US$148,000. That's quite a bag for a trailer but less than half the $328,000 price a THd motorhome will cost you.

We're hoping to get some photos of AC Future's actual booth and prototypes at CES, but for now it's just the handful of renderings the company sent out.

Source: AC Future

