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Camping Trailers

Genius accordion camper pod spreads wings into panoramic retreat

By C.C. Weiss
June 14, 2026
Genius accordion camper pod spreads wings into panoramic retreat
With its simple electric actuation, the Ortsan Mini House Caravan is an efficient way of having a trailer that tows comfortably and offers loads of space at camp
With its simple electric actuation, the Ortsan Mini House Caravan is an efficient way of having a trailer that tows comfortably and offers loads of space at camp
View 11 Images
The Mini House Caravan folds up and has the tow footprint of a compact caravan
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The Mini House Caravan folds up and has the tow footprint of a compact caravan
Hit a button on the remote, and the Mini House expands automatically to nearly three times its towing size
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Hit a button on the remote, and the Mini House expands automatically to nearly three times its towing size
Pull the canopy up and enjoy a level open air deck just above the ground
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Pull the canopy up and enjoy a level open air deck just above the ground
With its simple electric actuation, the Ortsan Mini House Caravan is an efficient way of having a trailer that tows comfortably and offers loads of space at camp
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With its simple electric actuation, the Ortsan Mini House Caravan is an efficient way of having a trailer that tows comfortably and offers loads of space at camp
Ortsan shows the Mini House Caravan at an RV fair
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Ortsan shows the Mini House Caravan at an RV fair
The Mini House Caravan offers a multi-room layout like a small dwelling but tows easily from place to place
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The Mini House Caravan offers a multi-room layout like a small dwelling but tows easily from place to place
The Mini House Caravan appears to be a new direction for Ortan, as the rest of its advertised product lineup consists of accordion-style portable car garages
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The Mini House Caravan appears to be a new direction for Ortan, as the rest of its advertised product lineup consists of accordion-style portable car garages
In addition to the fold-up garages, Orton also sells sliding accordion-style units
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In addition to the fold-up garages, Orton also sells sliding accordion-style units
Sliding accordion car garage deployed
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Sliding accordion car garage deployed
The expansion modules on the Mini House Caravan look something like these garage bellows when fully folded for travel
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The expansion modules on the Mini House Caravan look something like these garage bellows when fully folded for travel
Ortsan car garage fully open into half-cylinder form
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Ortsan car garage fully open into half-cylinder form
View gallery - 11 images

No one wants to tow a huge, heavy mobile home from campground to campground, but many a camping enthusiast wouldn't mind having that kind of small-home space after arrival. The new Mini House Caravan from Turkish company Ortsan Outdoor does both things, rolling to camp as a compact caravan before blossoming open to nearly triple its living space. Clever features keep occupants connected to nature, from both inside and out.

If seeing the Mini House Caravan gives you the same feeling of déjà vu we had, it might be because a similar concept emerged earlier this year: the aptly named Wingcube, a mushroom like dual-fold expander still under development in Germany. Compared to the Mini House, the Wingcube is a skinnier trailer that blooms into more of a mushroom-shaped hut, but it, too, reminded us immediately of the classic De Markies caravan, a trailer concept from 1985 that used a pair of accordion-like folding expansion modules.

The Ortsan Mini House comes hot on the heels of the initial Wingcube renderings but shares more in common with the Markies, a design that looks as radical and fresh today as it did on its debut over 40 years ago. Like the original Dutch concept, the new Turkish mini dwelling expands its living space dramatically by way of two sidewalls that fold down 90 degrees to deliver extended floor space. The deck-like side floors are sheltered via fully enclosed fabric canopies supported by integrated rib-like frame members that fold up and down with ease.

Hit a button on the remote, and the Mini House expands automatically to nearly three times its towing size
Hit a button on the remote, and the Mini House expands automatically to nearly three times its towing size

Even the Mini House's dimensions appear inspired by the Markies project. It packs down into a compact, boxy caravan measuring just 13.1 feet (4 m) long by 6.9 feet (2.1 m) wide – a few inches wider than the 6.6-foot (2-m) Markies and 1.6 feet (50 cm) shorter. The side fold-outs are electrically actuated via remote control and grow the interior area from 90 to 215 sq ft (8.4 sq m to 20 sq m).

The Mini House lacks the fully transparent expanded bubble canopy the De Markies had on one side, but it does include two transparent sections on one side and one on the other, an asymmetrical layout that feels like a nod to the Markies' solid/transparent canopy split.

Ortsan shows the Mini House Caravan at an RV fair
Ortsan shows the Mini House Caravan at an RV fair

Another nod comes by way of the retractable nature of one of the canopies. Here, Ortsan draws on its experience building retractable half-moon car covers, like the one below. The right side canopy can lift up off the floor and fold part of the way back, creating an open-air deck perfect for fully immersing in the outdoors from a level, furnished space. Or, if you position the trailer close enough to the lake, you could even fish off the deck or leap into the water for a swim.

The Mini House Caravan appears to be a new direction for Ortan, as the rest of its advertised product lineup consists of accordion-style portable car garages
The Mini House Caravan appears to be a new direction for Ortan, as the rest of its advertised product lineup consists of accordion-style portable car garages

Beyond De Markies, the Mini House's retractable camping canopy also reminds us of the similarly structured Campo Escape tent we looked at years back.

The Ortsan Mini delivers open views even in bad weather that requires closing down every canopy and window. Its rear wall is nearly all glass, with left and right full-height framed windows surrounding the patio-style glass door in the center. So campers can simply move from the deck to the dining room and continue taking in the local scenery.

Next to the dining area, the Mini House has a full kitchen compatible with a 90-L fridge and inbuilt appliances. The bedroom is located inside the left-side canopy, and there's also a centrally located bathroom. The Mini comes climate controlled via a Webasto diesel heater and an air conditioner, carries a large 200-L fresh water tank, and has prewiring for a TV and multimedia equipment.

The Mini House Caravan folds up and has the tow footprint of a compact caravan
The Mini House Caravan folds up and has the tow footprint of a compact caravan

Ortsan has been busily showing the new Mini House Caravan at various camper fairs around Turkey. The unit starts at TL890,000 (approx. US$19,225).

We've seen more and more Turkish RV companies, including Crawler and Hunter Nature, offering their products in Western Europe and even the United States, so perhaps the Mini House Caravan will follow in traveling beyond Turkey's borders. It's definitely an intriguing mix of compact towing and expansive livability that could appeal to caravan buyers all over the map.

Source: Ortsan Outdoor via Autoevolution

View gallery - 11 images

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Camping TrailersCaravantrailersTrailerFoldableFoldingOutdoors and CampingCamping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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