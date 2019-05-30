Storyteller held its official debut in March at RVX, where its booth stood out like a sore thumb, the compact, fully ruggedized Mode 4x4 camper vans contrasting sharply with the sea of oversized motorhome and fifth-wheel boxes. The company returned to a more natural habitat this month at Overland Expo West, where its Transit and Sprinter campers were but two of many 4x4 adventure camper vans on show. Still, the Storyteller vans managed to stand out from the pack with innovative interiors designed to shift quickly from weekday errand runs, to weekend camping, to full-time road tripping.