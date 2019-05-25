We spent the better part of last weekend pushing through ever-wavering weather that regularly pivoted from potent Arizona sun, to gusting wind, to fast-dropping snow and back again, looking over the best Overland Expo West 2019 had to offer. More than ever before, this year's show made it virtually impossible to walk more than three booths without stumbling on another van towering high atop oversized knobby tires, usually a Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 accessorized with various aftermarket components and recovery or sports equipment. Camper vans served not only as advertising tools for the van conversion companies and accessory makers themselves but also for virtually every type of company at the show, proving once again that #vanlife and overlanding are helping to mold the current ideation of what travel and outdoor recreation are all about.