With its low base weight and a total length that measures in around 10 feet (3 m), depending on selected tongue length, the TrailStomper is designed to breeze up steep, slippery slopes, follow the tow vehicle into narrow spaces, and make minimal impact on the fuel gauge. Much like the Earth Traveler teardrop we linked above, the TrailStomper also seems like an ideal solution for those towing with smaller, more efficient cars and crossovers in place of large, rumbling trucks and SUVs. Or, hitch it behind something like the Rivian R1T electric overland pickup, and you have some extra sleeping and storage space as you explore distant spaces without emitting a puff of exhaust.