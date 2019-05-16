Irlanda still has some work to do to turn his artistic vision into a viable retail product, and we wouldn't be surprised if the design and specifications change from now to production. He tells us he has the materials for the first production-spec model and hopes to finish his mold and build the first trailer over the next few months, beginning regular sales sometime thereafter. He's also making tweaks and adjustments, including the addition of a roof spoiler to help increase downforce. After speaking with him over the phone, it's clear he has loads of interesting ideas and enthusiasm for the product, and we're looking forward to seeing how the finalized models shake out and evolve over time.