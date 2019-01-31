Bike builder Cake made a statement that was both loud and quiet when debuting its first model last year, unveiling an all-electric dirt bike packing a monstrous 15-kW motor within its frame. The Swedish startup is now turning its attention to tarmac with a modified version dubbed the Kalk&, which is still built to venture off-road but will be the company's first street-legal bike for the US and EU when it launches in the coming months.