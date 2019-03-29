American camper vans in general feel less warm and homey than their European counterparts. While features like fixed front dining nooks for four and fixed beds are fairly common over in Europe, we didn't see nearly as many of them in the vans at RVX. Long story short, if we were looking for a semi/fully permanent mobile living solution for traveling North America during our golden years, we'd be inclined to upsize to a larger Class A or C with a warmer, less automotive interior and furniture that didn't need constant conversion.