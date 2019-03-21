The Hymer acquisition added another wrinkle that should work in the Sequence's favor. Prior to the February 1 deal closing, suspected fraud was discovered at Erwin Hymer North America, the Canada-based Hymer branch that's been bringing camper vans like the Carado Axion Studio and Hymer Aktiv 2.0 Loft to the North American market. That caused Thor to carve the North American arm out of the deal while moving ahead in purchasing Hymer's European operations, essentially leaving Hymer NA to wither on the vine. Weeks after the deal closed, Hymer NA filed for receivership, terminated around 900 employees and shuttered its Cambridge, Ontario plant, as reported by the Toronto Star.