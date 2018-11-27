However you want to classify it, the Aktiv 2.0 Loft rear bed amounts to a lot of sleeping area – more than the 77 x 60-in (196 x 152-cm) bed in the Hymercar Free or the 77 x 53-in (195 x 135-cm) in the Hymercar Grand Canyon S. But with only up to 5.9 ft (1.8 m) of length, the Aktiv bed will leave taller folks scrunched. We guess if you're over 5'10" (178 cm) or so, you'll have to bend your joints a little at night. Either that, or maybe the kids can sleep downstairs and the adults can sleep in the more traditionally sized pop-up roof bed that's much narrower but also longer at 78 x 51 in (198 x 128 cm). We guess each family can figure out does and doesn't work for them.