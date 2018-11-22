Around the same time Erwin Hymer Group was launching Carado in North America with products like the Axion camper van, it was also launching the all-new Carado Vlow over in Europe. Beyond sharing general Fiat Ducato/Ram Promaster underpinnings, the Vlow camper van is very different from the Axion, being built for different needs and tastes. It comes in a variety of floor plans, most intriguing of which is the 19.7-ft (6-m) V 601 that can haul bicycles and gear to camp and sleep a family of five once there.

