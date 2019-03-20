The third-generation Mercedes Sprinter has already established itself in the European camper van market, bringing the latest passenger car-derived technologies to new camper vans like the Hymercar Grand Canyon S and La Strada Regent S 4x4. The Sprinter took longer to make it to the US, however, so the first American new-Sprinter camper vans are starting to warm their engines in time for the spring/summer 2019 camping season. Winnebago creates one of those vans with the all-new Boldt, which marries the tech-focused Sprinter with a comfy two- or three-sleeper floor plan, fully weatherized cabin and powerful lithium-based electrical system.

