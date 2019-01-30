The Rapido V55 has what we consider the most interesting dual-use, space-optimizing solution, a swinging wardrobe that stores away in the shower compartment at night and swings over top the rear bed when the shower room is in use. It has doors on both sides so clothing can be accessed easily in either position. With this simple adjustment, Rapido is able to fit separate toilet and shower rooms into the center of its €48,300 (show model: €52,229) camper, a 236 in (599 cm) van that would typically have space for only a combined wet bath.

