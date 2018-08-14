As of last week, Volkswagen looked like an absolute lock to steal the camper van portion of this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. This week, however, Citroën has something to say about that. VW's Grand California has the DNA of the classic, wave-chasing campers of the 50s and 60s, but Citroën's all-new Concept Type H WildCamp actually looks the part. Inspired by the highly distinctive Type H van of half a century ago, this new concept camper van looks vintage but rides modern, complete with everything you need to live away from civilization.