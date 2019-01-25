The multi-fold rear beds of the 600 L and 630 L models are what caught our attention when walking through the CMT show last week, but VanTourer's 540 D and 600 D campers also include a versatile rear load area thanks to a drop-down bed design that lets you lift the bed to clear out space for bikes, boards and the like. The bed can be secured at any height between the highest and lowest settings so you can sleep up high while keeping your gear locked away for the night. The design also allows for a four-sleeper rear bunk bed configuration.