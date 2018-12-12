The 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon was packed with camper vans of all lengths and heights. The vast majority were aimed primarily at summer highway driving, and those that had any off-road ambitions greater than rolling down a gravel campground driveway tended to be based on the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4. But we spotted an exception here and there, and the Karmann Dexter 560 4x4 was one of them. Based on an all-wheel-drive Ford Transit, this rugged three-sleeper adds extra traction and versatility for chasing big adventure.

