Volkswagen has the California. Mercedes has the Marco Polo. Nissan has the Michelangelo. And now Toyota has the Lerina, developed not by Westfalia but by a different "W" of camper conversions. The new Proace-based van comes with an interior dressed by Wellhouse Leisure, a British converter with plenty of experience in creating compact camper vans like the SsangYong Tourist and Ford Terrier Bianco. A versatile multi-use van, the Lerina can sleep and feed four on a camping holiday before switching over to six-seat people mover mode.







As with other camper vans we've looked at lately, including the aforementioned Michelangelo, the Lerina relies on floor rails as a key pillar of its design. These rails allow the camper van's rear bench to slide forward when extra cargo room is needed in back, then slide backward at camp to create a roomier living area. At night, the bench folds to create the main double bed.

The Lerina's layout is familiar enough, featuring a driver-side kitchen block with glass-top sink and stove. A 25-liter fridge and fresh water tank help in supplying food and beverage. An electrical system with leisure battery, 100-watt solar panel and electrical hookup keeps onboard electrical equipment humming.

Moving back, a full-height wardrobe provides storage space. There's no room in the compact interior for a proper bathroom, but Wellhouse has included a portable loo.

The Lerina's pop-up roof adds a heap of headroom to open up the interior living space. It can also be fitted with an optional double bed for two additional sleeping berths. A 2.2-kW heater keeps the space warm throughout the year.

The Lerina's camping furniture and fixtures don't remove, as with some modular camper vans, but there is the option to drop two additional seats in to create a proper six-seater for driving the family around. An exterior awning with LED lighting is also an option.

Based on the medium-wheelbase Proace Comfort, the Lerina measures 4.95 m (195 in) in length. More importantly, it stands 1.98 m (80 in) tall, meaning it can duck most underpasses and fit in car park structures. It's offered with 120-hp and 180-hp 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine options and has satellite navigation, cruise control, air conditioning and a 7-in TFT infotainment display.