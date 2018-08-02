And now for something different yet again. When the five founders of Camperliebe (we're dropping the annoying hashtag for our sanity and yours) got together in 2017, they could have gone local with the usual VW Crafter/Transporter or Mercedes Sprinter/Vito. Or they could have gone with Europe's most popular camper van, the Fiat Ducato. Or a newer option in the MAN TGE.