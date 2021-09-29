Supertramp camper lets F-150 drivers burrow off grid in style

A new truck camper for those who refuse to stop and cozy up with the crowds at the park campground, the Supertramp Flagship LT travels comfortably much deeper into the wild, turning a full-size pickup into a world-class expedition machine. The smooth-riding camper offers lightweight fiberglass construction, an electric-lift pop-top, a comfortable interior complete with available shower and toilet, and a solarized electrical system. It's designed to turn any truck-accessible cliff edge, creekside or mountain ridge into a scenic wilderness retreat.

Supertramp put some thought into developing a highly efficient mobile living module that provides everything campers and road-lifers need without the type of excess that devours payload and wears down suspension components. At 1,200 lb (544 kg), the wood-free, foam-core fiberglass Flagship LT falls well within the payload of the full-size trucks for which it was designed, and Supertramp still manages to carve out an interior into which campers will want to retire after long days of abusing their bodies on the water, road or trail.

This Flagship LT rides atop the Toyota Tundra Supertramp

Supertramp's pop-top design allows the Flagship LT to tuck low during the drive, avoiding low-hanging obstacles before providing plenty of headroom and ventilation at camp. The roof rises in 10 seconds flat thanks to the push-button quad-actuator electric lift.

Inside, the Flagship LT hosts a simple, intuitive layout with an L-shaped sofa bench planted just below a sleeper alcove with queen bed and 35 inches (89 cm) of headroom. Add the available multi-adjustable Lagun table, and the sofa area becomes a dining lounge and mobile office.

Inside, the Flagship LT has an over-cab bed, L-shaped lounge, kitchen block, and plenty of windows on its fabric upper walls Supertramp

Below the benches, the open storage space gets partially dedicated to the standard 95-L fresh and 19-L gray water tanks, the available portable toilet and the available indoor shower. The shower works much like the one in Storyteller's vans, storing a floor drain and retractable curtain inside the rearmost bench seat, popping to life when needed. The shower comes with its own dedicated 19-L gray water tank, separate from the kitchen sink tank, and benefits from the standard Truma Combi furnace/water heater.

The kitchen block across from the long sofa bench is where campers find their flush-top dual-burner stove, sink and 65-L Isotherm fridge. The bamboo countertop brightens up the space, playing off the cool colors of the "Glacial Valley" interior styling or warm earth tones of the "Desert Mesa" option.

The bench seat next to the entry door is where campers will find the available toilet and pop-out shower Supertramp

Supertramp includes a full electrical system in its standard features package, pairing a 100-Ah 12-V lithium battery with two 100-W solar panels, a shore power hookup, a DC-DC battery charger and a SmartShunt Bluetooth monitoring system. An extra 100-Ah battery and 100-W solar panel are available optionally, as is a 1,500-W inverter.

In addition to the under-bench storage, Supertramp includes a large clothes storage compartment below the bed, kitchen cabinets and a 4-foot-long (1.2-m) external drawer under the doorway. A keyless code lock keeps the camper secure.

Supertramp says its Flagship LT will fit any full-size pickup Supertramp

Supertramp has had a very busy month, rolling out production camper number 001, holding an open house at its Golden, Colorado HQ, and attending both the Colorado and Arizona Overland Expo events. The Flagship LT is available for reservation now and costs US$42,500. Options include a 23Zero 180-degree awning, an outdoor shower enclosure, a swing-arm hitch and a backup camera.

Source: Supertramp Campers

