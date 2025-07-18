"Electric water bottle" packs its own powered drinking fountain

So, you wanna drink from a water bottle while cycling, but you don't like the idea of tipping your head way back and taking your eyes off the road. Well, this particular bottle was designed to accommodate folks like you, as it features its own integrated electric pump.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the aptly-named Active-Pump Sports Bottle is made by Hong Kong hydration gear company Bottle Bottle.

The actual liquid-carrying part of the device takes the form of a 600-ml (20-oz) double-walled stainless steel vessel, sheathed in BPA-free plastic. It's dishwasher-safe, and reportedly keeps water or other beverages cold for up to 12 hours.

Its screw-on, silicone-sealed polypropylene lid incorporates the pump, its battery, and other electronics.

The Active-Pump Sports Bottle measures 280 mm long by 75 mm wide (11 by 3 in) – there's no word on weight Bottle Bottle

Pressing a button on the front of the lid causes its spring-loaded dust cap to pop open, revealing a drinking spout underneath. Pressing a second button – on the back of the lid – then activates the pump, causing a stream of water to arc from the spout into the user's mouth. The whole process is performed one-handed, no bottle-squeezing required.

A single 2.5-hour USB charge of the 3.7V/1,200-mAh lithium battery is claimed to be good for up to seven days of use, whatever that means in more practical terms. An LED indicator provides a warning when the battery is getting low.

And although the lid is not dishwasher-safe, it is IPX6 water-resistant. That means it can withstand jets of water from any direction.

Assuming the Active-Pump Sports Bottle reaches production, a pledge of US$59.99 will get you one in a color choice of black, pink or gray. The planned retail price is $99.99.

Of course, there are other options for cyclists who want to drink without tipping their head back. Using a hydration pack is an obvious solution, although casual riders on short jaunts might not want to bother wearing one. There are also bike-mounted vessels that are equipped with drinking hoses, plus there was the non-electric Upright bottle … but it failed to reach its crowdfunding goal.

Sources: Kickstarter, Bottle Bottle

