First of all, the MODL does indeed hold 1 liter (33 oz) of water or other liquid. Thanks to its flexible food-grade silicone body, however, it can also be collapsed down to take up less room when empty. Additionally, both of its polypropylene end caps can be unthreaded from their stainless steel ring mounts, allowing for easier and more thorough cleaning of the bottle – by hand or in a dishwasher.