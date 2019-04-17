Multi-function water bottle serves as hydration pack, shower and moreView gallery - 4 images
Providing hydration is all very well and good, but what if you want your water bottle to do, well … more? A trio of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs had a few things in mind, which is why they created the MODL – they describe it as a utility bottle.
First of all, the MODL does indeed hold 1 liter (33 oz) of water or other liquid. Thanks to its flexible food-grade silicone body, however, it can also be collapsed down to take up less room when empty. Additionally, both of its polypropylene end caps can be unthreaded from their stainless steel ring mounts, allowing for easier and more thorough cleaning of the bottle – by hand or in a dishwasher.
And instead of the frequently-seen carabiner, the MODL is equipped with stretchy silicone straps at either end. One or both of these can be unhooked from the end cap, run through a belt loop, over a branch or whatnot, then hooked back in place. This feature allows the bottle to be carried/hung either vertically or horizontally.
Getting back to those end caps, though … if users just want to carry water, they can simply go with two plain ones. More functionality can be added, though, by swapping one of the caps with what's known as a Mod.
For sucking back water in the usual sports-bottle fashion, for instance, the pull-spout-equipped Go Mod can be used. There's also a Flow Mod, that adds a hydration pack-style hose and bite valve to the MODL; a Rinse Mod, that delivers body- or gear-washing water in a shower-head-like fashion through five small holes; and a Pure Mod, which is actually a filter that's used with the Go or Flow Mods to remove a claimed 99.9999 percent of harmful bacteria from lake or river water – one filter is good for treating 790 US gallons (3,000 l).
If you're interested, the MODL is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$89 will get you a complete package that includes one bottle and all four Mods. The planned retail price is $130.
Sources: Kickstarter, MODL Outdoors
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more