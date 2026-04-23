© 2026 New Atlas
Outdoor Cooking

Razor-slim Stealth Jet camping stove fuses portability with power

By C.C. Weiss
April 23, 2026
Razor-slim Stealth Jet camping stove fuses portability with power
At just 2-in thick when closed, the Zempire Stealth-Jet ranks among the slimmest camping stoves available
At just 2-in thick when closed, the Zempire Stealth-Jet ranks among the slimmest camping stoves available
View 14 Images
The Zempire Stealth-Jet Wide is the largest stove in the series but still measures just 2 inches thick
1/14
The Zempire Stealth-Jet Wide is the largest stove in the series but still measures just 2 inches thick
The Wide model offers more space for fitting pots and pans next to one another
2/14
The Wide model offers more space for fitting pots and pans next to one another
The single-piece pot grate pulls off for easier burner cleaning
3/14
The single-piece pot grate pulls off for easier burner cleaning
At just 2-in thick when closed, the Zempire Stealth-Jet ranks among the slimmest camping stoves available
4/14
At just 2-in thick when closed, the Zempire Stealth-Jet ranks among the slimmest camping stoves available
The Zempire Stealth-Jet Twin dual-burner stove
5/14
The Zempire Stealth-Jet Twin dual-burner stove
The flame/output knobs provide quick, seamless adjustment
6/14
The flame/output knobs provide quick, seamless adjustment
The Stealth-Jet series is powered by propane or propane/butane mix
7/14
The Stealth-Jet series is powered by propane or propane/butane mix
The Stealth-Jet stove shows an inset handle for easy carrying
8/14
The Stealth-Jet stove shows an inset handle for easy carrying
Zempire Stealth-Jet Twin stove
9/14
Zempire Stealth-Jet Twin stove
Each Stealth-Jet stove puts out up to 10,000 BTUs per burner
10/14
Each Stealth-Jet stove puts out up to 10,000 BTUs per burner
As is typical of this style of stove, the Stealth-Jet uses its folding lid as a wind block and also features folding side windscreens
11/14
As is typical of this style of stove, the Stealth-Jet uses its folding lid as a wind block and also features folding side windscreens
The Stealth-Jet is ready to fit where other portable camping stoves won't
12/14
The Stealth-Jet is ready to fit where other portable camping stoves won't
Zempire Stealth-Jet Solo single-burner stove
13/14
Zempire Stealth-Jet Solo single-burner stove
The square Stealth-Jet Solo single-burner weighs under 6 lb
14/14
The square Stealth-Jet Solo single-burner weighs under 6 lb
View gallery - 14 images

New Zealand camping badge Zempire has launched one of the slimmest, most portable camp stoves on the US market. The new Stealth-Jet stove series packs down flat and slim for easy transport, even in the most tightly packed micro-campers, firing out up to 10,000 BTUs of cooking power per burner to ensure that weary, hungry road-trippers can sit down to a hot meal in minutes. The Stealth-Jet isn't quite the all-out sveltest car camping stove on the market, but it out-slims the vast majority.

At a flat 2 inches (5 cm) thick when closed and ready to carry, the Stealth-Jet stove is slimmer than any other camping stove of which we're aware, except for the GSI Pinnacle Pro 2, which still measures in at a 1.4-in (3.6-cm) thickness that's as impressive now as when the stove launched in 2020.

While the Pinnacle Pro has its own unique form with a flat lid, folding pot grate and folding legs, the Stealth-Jet takes on more of a traditional form with clamshell lid, fixed pot grate and flat base. Not that there's anything wrong with GSI's design, just worth noting that Zempire creates an ultra-thinned version of the traditional dual-burner form.

Zempire Stealth-Jet Twin stove
Zempire Stealth-Jet Twin stove

Beyond the Pinnacle Pro, Stealth-Jet dual-burner stoves undercut every other slimline dual-burner against which we compared specs, including the 2.4-in (6-cm) Kovea Twin Slim Lite and the 3.2-in (8.1-cm) Primus Alika. Most dual-burner stoves measure over 3 inches (7.6 cm) thick, including Zempire's older 4-in-thick (10.1-cm) DLX dual-burner.

Does that inch or two really matter? Not necessarily, but we've dealt with enough overfilled storage boxes and stuck, overloaded truck drawers when camping to know that smaller and slimmer is always better, even when you think you have plenty of space. A stove this slim could easily fit where others might not, such as under the flip-up backseat of a truck, in a tote bag loaded with other provisions, or in a front seat back pocket:

The Stealth-Jet is ready to fit where other portable camping stoves won't
The Stealth-Jet is ready to fit where other portable camping stoves won't

As far as getting work done, the Stealth-Jet puts out up to 10,000 BTUs per burner and features individual output dials for each. A pull-start piezo system provides for simple, hassle-free lighting without the need for a match or lighter. The single-piece potholder grate includes 4.7-in-diameter (12-cm) rings directly over the burner and removes for easy stovetop cleaning.

As is typical of this style of stove, the Stealth-Jet uses its folding lid as a wind block and also features folding side windscreens
As is typical of this style of stove, the Stealth-Jet uses its folding lid as a wind block and also features folding side windscreens

As with typical stoves of this style, the lid flips up to work as a rear wind wall and backsplash, and side windscreens fold out to protect the flames from all the sides you're not standing on. The stove relies on a standard 1-lb propane bottle, secured with the included screw-on adaptor.

The Stealth-Jet series includes three different stove sizes, all of which measure the same 2 inches thick when packed. The US$170 Twin dual-burner measures 18.5 in wide by 12 in deep (47 x 31 cm) and weighs just over 8.5 lb (3.8 kg). The $210 Stealth-Jet Wide maintains the 12-in depth but stretches width out to 23 in (59 cm) for more cooking space, increasing total weight to 10.8 lb (4.9 kg). The $130 Solo single-burner measures 12.2 x 12.2 in (31 x 31 cm) and weighs 5.6 lb.

The square Stealth-Jet Solo single-burner weighs under 6 lb
The square Stealth-Jet Solo single-burner weighs under 6 lb

Over the past few years, we've noticed Zempire gear showing up more and more on the American market, including at REI, and that appears to be because the company took over its own US distribution from a third party distributor in 2024. The company has some interesting options in camping furniture, inflatable tents and other categories, in addition to its stove lineup.

Source: Zempire

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Outdoor CookingCampingStovesCooking
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

Most Viewed

TiStove is presently on Kickstarter
Outdoor Cooking
Multi-use titanium camp stove packs flat, weighs less than 1.5 pounds
For outdoor enthusiasts who are always looking for lightweight, all-in-one gear, TiStove could be a game-changer. It’s a compact titanium stove that works with multiple fuel types, fits in a pocket, and could replace your entire cooking set.
Make better meals, miles away from even the vaguest hint of modern society
Outdoor Cooking
Jetboil ultralight stove goes gourmet at even the remotest base camps
Jetboil is working to bring real ingredients and meals to the most distant pieces of backcountry. Its new Trailcook ultralight all-in-one camp stove systems sauté and stir-fry real meals together for a more satisfying burst of calories ... anywhere.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!