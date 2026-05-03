Sleek Swiss capsule camp stove adds 35% more power and loses weight

In 2021, Optimus debuted the Gemini stove, a sleek, uniquely shaped dual-burner stove that split the difference between backpacking and car camping gear. The brand immediately took home several prestigious awards for its design efforts, including an ISPO Award in Europe and an Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award in the US. Now it's doubling down on what makes the Gemini stove great, debuting a Gemini II that packs over a third more power per burner while still managing to drop a couple ounces.

Founded in 1899, Optimus, a Swedish-heritage brand now part of Switzerland's Katadyn Group, has over a century-long history of building lightweight stoves for expedition, military and outdoor recreational use. We've long considered it a specialist in ultralight backpacking stoves and cookware, but it turned over a new leaf with the Gemini, toeing the line between traditional categories with a stove perfect for lightweight car, motorcycle and muscle-driven vehicle camping but still sleek and light enough for casual backpacking ... at least the type of backpacking that doesn't involve stripping one's kit down to the barest of minimums.

The burners are sunken below the outer lip of the Gemini II stove, providing wind protection without a separate screen Optimus

Toward that end, the Gemini series makes use of a slim pill-shaped chassis with two sunken burners and integrated wind protection. Four wiry legs fold outward to deliver low, stable support, packing right up against the main body to fit neatly in a backpack compartment, bike pannier or kayak hatch.

While well heavier than true backpacking stoves that are essentially twist-on gas canister caps, the Gemini delivers the burner space, low-set stability and flame security to cook full meals, with pots and pans full of real ingredients. So, as with the all-new TrailCook series from JetBoil, you aren't cornered into eating rehydrated boiled-bag backpacking fare, meal after meal, day after day. With two burners, you can even cook an entree and side dish at the same time.

Don't just boil water – fry up a full meal atop the Optimus Gemini II Optimus

The second-gen Gemini improves upon everything that made the first one great, most notably boosting output to 4,600 watts per burner, from 3,400 watts on the original. Each burner features a spindly fold-out flame control for precise adjustment, while an integrated pressure control valve keeps output steady and dependable through changing conditions. Optimus estimates boil time at four minutes for a liter of water.

The Gemini II doesn't drop a huge amount of weight, but it loses 2 ounces (57 g) and now weighs in at an estimated 26.8 oz (1.7 lb, 760g). Dimensions remain the same at 12 x 2.8 x 4.1 in (30.5 x 7 x 10.5 cm).

Fold the legs away and the Gemini II is a long, slim capsule ready to store in a backpack pocket Optimus

Optimus announced the Gemini II last month and will sell it through select retailers at a price of US$199.95. It strikes us as a great stove for those who mix vehicle-based activities like overlanding and car camping with bikepacking, canoe camping, motorcycle camping, backpacking and related light, space-constrained backcountry endeavors. A freshly simmered and sautéed meal certainly has potential to provide a bigger end-of-day boost than rehydrated non-perishables.

Source: Katadyn/Optimus