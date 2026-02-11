Multi-use titanium camp stove packs flat, weighs less than 1.5 pounds

Camping season is approaching fast for many of us, so it’s a good time to start gearing up. Outdoor adventures require quite a bit of planning, especially when it comes to cooking in the backcountry. Carrying heavy gear can make long hiking days feel even longer, so most people try to cut every extra gram when packing. If this sounds familiar, the ultralight and compact TiStove might be worth trying.

Currently available for backing on Kickstarter, TiStove is designed to reduce the effort of outdoor cooking without limiting your backcountry menu to instant noodles. It's made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Camprit, which previously brought us the somewhat similar FireNest.

TiStove includes five titanium components: two foldable legs and three cooking panels. It's reportedly easy to assemble, and the creators promise it’s stable on any surface.

TiStove packs pretty darn flat when not in use Eck Design

The Base Panel is essentially a frame that sits on top of the folding legs, and it can serve as a barbecue rack or pan holder. And if you don’t want to carry a frying pan, the Sear Panel can be used as one. Cooking on titanium over an open fire can be tricky though: heat control is harder because titanium heats unevenly and is not non-stick, so for some foods – like fish or eggs – it might still be worth packing a proper pan.

The creators suggest using the Sear Panel as a mini-table, plate, or cutting board, but just keep in mind that titanium can dull knife blades quickly. The Grill Panel can serve as a grill or boiling rack, and either panel can also be converted into a windshield to protect the flame from the wind. Using one of the panels on the bottom allows simultaneous top-and-bottom cooking: you can prepare your steak on the top panel while roasting potatoes underneath.

The Sear Panel can be used as a cutting board Eck Design

TiStove also takes away the fear of running out of gas: besides traditional gas canisters, you can use solid fuel, alcohol burners, and small branches – pretty much anything that burns will work.

The creators note that titanium panels will change color slightly after each use, which is a natural process and completely safe. If you do end up using one of the panels as a frying pan, it will definitely take some effort to clean properly.

TiStove Mini (left) and TiStove Plus Eck Design

The product comes in two sizes: the Mini version is intended for solo travelers, with dimensions of 182 x 105 x 12 mm (7.17 x 4.13 x 0.47 in), while the Plus model measures 272 x 148 x 17 mm (10.71 x 5.83 x 0.67 in) and might be a better choice if you’re going to cook for more than one person. Panels are 1.5 mm (0.06 in) thick in both versions. The Mini weighs 310 g (0.68 lb), and the Plus tips the scales at 620 g (1.37 lb).

The stove unfolds quickly and snaps into a compact flat panel that fits well in a backpack, or even in your pocket if you choose the Mini model. It also features a hole for hanging outside a backpack.

The TiStove components, along with an optional set of foldable utensils Eck Design

While the smaller size and light weight come with trade-offs, TiStove still looks like an interesting option for those who prefer traveling ultralight while still being able to cook more sophisticated meals in the outdoors.

The Mini version of TiStove costs US$59 for early backers, with a retail price of $89, while the Plus is $79 for backers and $119 at retail. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipping is planned for July.

TiStove – Your all-in-one outdoor cooking system

Source: Kickstarter

