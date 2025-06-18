Modular flatpack camp stove pops up for four types of cooking

If you like portable yet capable camp stoves, then you'll probably like the FireNest. Sporting an all-titanium body, it folds flat when not in use, and can be quickly assembled to let you sear, grill, boil, or just plain ol' cook over an open flame.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the FireNest is made by outdoor gear company Camprit, which is in turn affiliated with Hong Kong gadget manufacturer Eck Studio.

When you're not using it, the device folds down into the form of a flat rectangle measuring 140 mm long by 90 mm wide by 20 mm thick (5.5 by 3.5 by 0.8 in). It's claimed to tip the scales at 190 g (6.7 oz).

The FireNest, all folded down Camprit

Once it's time to start cooking, you basically just hold the thing upside-down and shake it, causing its four hinged side panels to swing down into place. You then turn it right-side-up, place an included frame on top to keep the side panels aligned, then place one of three included cooking panels on that frame.

There's a solid titanium Sear panel that can be used like a griddle, a slotted Grill panel for barbecuing or pan-frying, and a Boil panel with a hole and a raised platform for heating a pot full of water or other liquid. You can also just leave the top open (and panel-free) for roasting wieners, marshmallows or whatnot directly over the flames.

Lit up and ready to grill Camprit

Speaking of flames, the FireNest is designed to accept charcoal, bits of wood, solid alcohol blocks, or whatever solid fuel you have on hand. That material is fed into the stove simply by lowering one of its side panels like a ramp. The fuel then rests on a slightly raised slotted bottom panel which allows air to circulate beneath it.

As an added bonus, multiple FireNests can be daisy-chained together in a variety of configurations, allowing you to build your own li'l multi-surface camp kitchen.

Multiple FireNests can be linked together and used in different configurations Camprit

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$59 will get you a FireNest of your own. The planned retail price is $99.

You can see the stove in use, in the video below.

FireNest - User-Friendly Foldable Titanium Stove

Source: Kickstarter

