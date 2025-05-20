© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

FixBoy compact bit driver is made to be close at hand when you need it

By Ben Coxworth
May 20, 2025
FixBoy compact bit driver is made to be close at hand when you need it
The small-but-capable FixBoy is presently on Kickstarter
The small-but-capable FixBoy is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The small-but-capable FixBoy is presently on Kickstarter
1/5
The small-but-capable FixBoy is presently on Kickstarter
"Any color they want, as long as it's black" ... or stonewashed silver
2/5
"Any color they want, as long as it's black" ... or stonewashed silver
The FixBoy comes with five bits – a slotted SL2.0, Phillips PH1, Torx T6, Torx T8, and hex H2.0
3/5
The FixBoy comes with five bits – a slotted SL2.0, Phillips PH1, Torx T6, Torx T8, and hex H2.0
The FixBoy can be attached to a lanyard, key ring or neck chain
4/5
The FixBoy can be attached to a lanyard, key ring or neck chain
Backers can opt for an eternal pen which slides into one of the slots when not in use
5/5
Backers can opt for an eternal pen which slides into one of the slots when not in use
View gallery - 5 images

Sometimes in life, you unexpectedly find yourself in situations where you just wanna say, "Screw it." That's where the FixBoy is designed to come in, as it's a compact titanium bit driver with magnetic storage slots for five bits.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the FixBoy is made by Hong Kong gadget company Eck Studio. The device is made of Grade 5 titanium with a stonewashed silver or anodized black finish, it measures 45 mm long by 20 mm wide (1.8 by 0.8 in) when not in use, and is claimed to tip the scales at 31.1 g (1 oz).

The FixBoy's revolver-chamber-like body has five magnetic storage slots for an included set of 4-mm S2 steel bits, which include a slotted SL2.0, Phillips PH1, Torx T6, Torx T8, and hex H2.0. That said, it will also accept third-party bits. Backers can additionally opt for an eternal pen/everlasting pencil (or whatever you choose to call it) which slides into one of the slots when not in use.

The FixBoy can be attached to a lanyard, key ring or neck chain
The FixBoy can be attached to a lanyard, key ring or neck chain

To remove a bit for usage, you just rotate a disc on top of the chamber, aligning an access hole in that disc with the slot in question. As is oh-so vitally important with all of these Kickstarter tools, the disc makes a smooth, satisfying snicking sound as its moves.

For most jobs, the actual magnetic bit socket stays retracted inside of the FixBoy's body. For tasks where you need to extend the device's reach, however, a spring-loaded bolt-action mechanism can be used to push the socket out by 17 mm.

Some of the tool's other features include a lanyard hole on the top, along with four slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark (and slightly radioactive) tritium. Other add-ons include a leather holster, a 12-piece bit set, a stainless steel neck chain, and three sizes of titanium key rings.

Assuming the FixBoy reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one. The planned retail price is $89. You can see it in disc-snicking, socket-extending action, in the video below.

FixBoy – Screw, Fidget, Write, Extend, Store. All in One.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

OutdoorsToolsTitaniumKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!