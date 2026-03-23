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Tiny Houses

Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft

By Adam Williams
March 22, 2026
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
View 9 Images
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
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Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Cabin Devín is located in a picturesque rural spot near Devín Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia
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Cabin Devín is located in a picturesque rural spot near Devín Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia
Cabin Devín gets power from roof-based solar panels, which are hooked up to batteries, plus a gas-powered backup electric system is also installed
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Cabin Devín gets power from roof-based solar panels, which are hooked up to batteries, plus a gas-powered backup electric system is also installed
Cabin Devín includes fold-down terraces that, once lowered, reveal sliding glass walls
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Cabin Devín includes fold-down terraces that, once lowered, reveal sliding glass walls
Cabin Devín's terrace areas expand living space outside and are large enough to host some seating
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Cabin Devín's terrace areas expand living space outside and are large enough to host some seating
Cabin Devín's interior measures 20 sq m (215 sq ft) and features an unfussy layout that suits the small space
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Cabin Devín's interior measures 20 sq m (215 sq ft) and features an unfussy layout that suits the small space
Cabin Devín's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
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Cabin Devín's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
Cabin Devín's interior decor is nicely done
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Cabin Devín's interior decor is nicely done
Cabin Devín's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder
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Cabin Devín's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder
View gallery - 9 images

This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 20 sq m (215 sq ft). However, despite its compact dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything needed for a short stay.

Created by Ark-Shelter, Cabin Devín is located on a picturesque rural plot near Devín Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia. It's a non-towable model and is raised slightly above the ground on stilts, with an exterior finished in wood. Two sides of the house feature fold-down terraces that expand living space outside. Once lowered, they reveal sliding glass walls that open up the home and allow lots of daylight to permeate within, helped along by skylights.

The home gets all of its power from a roof-based solar panel array, which is connected to batteries. If this proves inadequate, there's also a gas-powered backup system installed to ensure the lights stay on.

Cabin Devín's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
Cabin Devín's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing

Cabin Devín was designed from the ground up as a vacation home and the interior reflects this. It has a nice high ceiling and a tasteful and unfussy layout that flatters the small space. Most of the home is arranged on one floor and a good chunk of the available floorspace is taken up by an open living/dining area. It contains a dining table and seating, plus a small kitchen, with a sink and a neat tap that takes the form of a long pipe. A wood-burning stove is installed nearby for warmth.

The bathroom is situated behind the kitchen and looks nicely done too. It has a similar tap to the kitchen, as well as an attractive concrete sink, a shower, and a toilet. The bedroom, meanwhile, is a simple mezzanine loft that's accessed by a removable wooden ladder.

Cabin Devín's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder
Cabin Devín's bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder

If you'd like to pay a visit yourself, Cabin Devín is currently available for vacation rentals. Pricing starts at €119 (roughly US$136) per night.

Source: Cabin Devín

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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