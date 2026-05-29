Apartment-like tiny house delivers single-floor simplicity

Many tiny houses try to pack as much as possible into their compact frame, but this extra-wide model instead leans into simplicity and provides a spacious single-floor interior centered around an open living area.

Designed by Poland's Mini Domy, the Mini Domek 350 x 1000's name is a nod to its size measured in centimeters, but for the metric-averse it works out as 32.8 x 11.5 ft. It's based on a double-axle trailer and features an attractive exterior made up of what looks like engineered wood, with timber detailing and large sliding wooden shutters that lend it an almost rail-car-like appearance.

The Mini Domek 350 x 1000 measures 35 sq m (376 sq ft), which is arranged on one floor Mini Domy

With its glass door entrance positioned adjacent to two sliding glass doors, the home really opens up to the outside and has ample natural light inside. It's finished in painted tongue-and-groove timber paneling, with vinyl flooring.

It has a floorspace of 35 sq m (376 sq ft) and is arranged around the large central living area. This is really the star of the show here, and it's very generous by tiny house standards. The room is shown furnished with a sofa and a coffee table. A small kitchen unit with a built-in sink occupies one corner and there's ample space for more seating and perhaps a dining table too.

Over on one side of the living room is the bedroom entrance, which is a barn-style sliding door. The room itself, shown unfurnished, has space for a double bed and storage, as well as enough headroom to stand upright comfortably, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house.

Opposite the main bedroom are two more sliding doors. One leads to the bathroom, which includes a glass-enclosed shower, plus a flushing toilet and sink. The other door leads to a second, smaller bedroom that looks like it could also serve as an office or a storage space.

The Mini Domek 350 x 1000's main bedroom is spacious and has ample headroom to stand upright Mini Domy

The Mini Domek 350 x 1000 comes in multiple sizes, ranging from the standard 350 x 1000 model shown here to a compact 300 x 600 cm (9.84 x 20 ft) version. It also has multiple options available, including its reconfiguring its layout, with a maximum of three bedrooms. We've no word on pricing or delivery, so those interested will need to contact the firm directly.

Source: Mini Domy