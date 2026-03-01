© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

28-ft tiny house hits sweet spot between portability and livability

By Adam Williams
March 01, 2026
28-ft tiny house hits sweet spot between portability and livability
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
The Betty tiny house is finished in engineered wood and is topped by a composite shingle roof
The Betty tiny house is finished in engineered wood and is topped by a composite shingle roof
The Betty tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
The Betty tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
The Betty tiny house's interior is centered around its kitchen area
The Betty tiny house's interior is centered around its kitchen area
The Betty tiny house's kitchen includes a microwave, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Betty tiny house's kitchen includes a microwave, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Betty tiny house's downstairs bedroom is reached by a sliding barn-style door
The Betty tiny house's downstairs bedroom is reached by a sliding barn-style door
The Betty tiny house's storage loft is accessed by a removable ladder
The Betty tiny house's storage loft is accessed by a removable ladder
The Betty tiny house's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a stacked washing machine and dryer
The Betty tiny house's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a stacked washing machine and dryer
With its length of 28 ft (8.5 m), the Betty sits in a nice mid-size spot that's a good compromise between portability and spaciousness. The tiny house also provides a well-planned interior layout designed for two, including a proper ground-floor bedroom and a loft for storage.

Designed by Decathlon Tiny Homes, the Betty is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's finished in engineered wood and topped by composite roof shingles.

Inside, the decor looks tasteful and contemporary. The center of the home is taken up by the kitchen. This contains a breakfast bar seating area, quartz countertops, a deep farmhouse-style sink, shelving, and generous cabinetry, including a sizable pantry. Appliances consist of a microwave, a two-burner induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, plus it has a reverse-osmosis water filtration system, and a garbage disposal.

The living room is adjacent and looks quite snug, but has space for a sofa, a mini-split air-conditioning unit, and a little extra storage.

From the living area, the bedroom is accessed through a sliding barn-style door. This space has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its downstairs location, which is always a nice bonus in a tiny house. It has a built-in wardrobe, and a queen bed platform with two large integrated drawers. Generous glazing, including a skylight, helps fill the room with natural light, and a wall-mounted TV is installed.

On the opposite side of the home is the bathroom, reached via a pocket sliding door. It features a vanity sink with a quartz countertop that matches the kitchen, a stacked washer/dryer, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower that again riffs on the black quartz motif.

There's also a loft in this model. However, since it doesn't have any windows – and legally tiny houses need egress windows in most areas to qualify as a suitable sleeping space – the room will presumably be used for storage or perhaps as a hobby room.

We've no word on the exact price of this model, but the Betty is based on the Athena series, which starts at US$79,500. The firm also created this video walkthrough, which gives a closer look.

Decathlon Tiny Homes Walk-through Tour Of Betty

Source: Decathlon Tiny Homes

