Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living

Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its spacious interior features an open layout with a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower.

The Daphne is designed by Canada's Teacup Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and clad in horizontal lap siding, with cedar accenting. It has a length of 36 ft (almost 11 m) and an increased width of 10.6 ft (3.2 m). This means it requires a permit to tow on a public road but also ensures a more open interior that looks closer to a small apartment than a typical tiny house, which can often seem overly narrow, like a corridor.

The Daphne features a total of 26 windows, helping the home feel spacious and light-filled Teacup Tiny Homes

The home's interior is finished in painted wood paneling and measures 378 sq ft (35 sq m) on one floor. Much of that floorspace is taken up by the open kitchen and living area. The kitchen looks notably spacious and has a fridge, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, cabinetry, and a breakfast bar seating area with some integrated storage.

The living room has ample space for a large sofa, plus there's a wood-burning stove. There's also a lot of natural light in here thanks to the impressive number of windows – a total of 26 in the entire home – and high ceiling.

A small passage leads to the bathroom. This is pretty luxurious and, as mentioned, has a separate shower and a freestanding bathtub, along with a vanity sink and a composting toilet.

Further down the passage lies the Daphne's bedroom. Thanks to the single-floor layout, it has enough headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house. Additionally, it has a double bed, built-in wardrobe space, and its own door connecting directly to the outside.

The Daphne includes a large kitchen for a tiny house, with lots of storage and a breakfast bar Teacup Tiny Homes

The Daphne starts at CAD 200,000 (roughly US$140,000), though pricing will of course differ depending on the options chosen. These include having the home installed on foundations instead of wheels, reconfiguring its layout, the use of different materials, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Teacup Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes