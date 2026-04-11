Two-person tiny house keeps things simple with single-level layout

This tiny house keeps things simple with a single-level layout that sleeps up to two people. Named the Audrey, the home's compact but comfortable interior is well-suited for use as a vacation home or a guest house or similar.

The Audrey is designed by Australia's CozyCo Tiny Homes. Its exterior is finished in wood-look aluminum and it has a small box for storing propane and similar items. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which makes it on the smaller side even for a tiny house. To put its size into perspective, it's only slightly larger than Modern Tiny Living's ultra-small Espresso, while Wind River Tiny Homes' Tellico is almost double its length.

The Audrey's living area includes a bench-style seating area with integrated storage CozyCo Tiny Homes

Inside, most of the available floorspace is taken up by a large multifunctional space that combines living and sleeping areas. It looks airy and light-filled thanks to generous glazing and a pitched ceiling. The sleeping area consists of a raised bed with integrated storage that can double as a general hangout area, like Escape's Vista. However, unlike that model, there is also a bench seating area with more storage.

The kitchen is nearby and includes an oven and induction cooktop, a sink, and cabinetry. There's also space for more appliances such as a fridge/freezer and washer/dryer to be installed. A dining table/desk space sits nearby, with an adjacent operable window, making it useful for serving food and drinks outside.

There's just one separate room in the Audrey, and that's the bathroom. Accessed by a sliding door, it contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet.

The Audrey's interior looks relatively airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and pitched ceiling CozyCo Tiny Homes

The Audrey model shown is up for sale for AUD 115,000 (US$80,000). Options include the ability to upgrade it to run off-grid with solar power. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: CozyCo Tiny Homes