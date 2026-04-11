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Tiny Houses

Two-person tiny house keeps things simple with single-level layout

By Adam Williams
April 11, 2026
Two-person tiny house keeps things simple with single-level layout
The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
View 11 Images
The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
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The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
The Audrey is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft)
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The Audrey is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft)
The Audrey is finished in wood-look aluminum cladding
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The Audrey is finished in wood-look aluminum cladding
The Audrey has a small storage box on its exterior for items like propane bottles
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The Audrey has a small storage box on its exterior for items like propane bottles
The Audrey can optionally be upgraded to run off-grid with solar panels
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The Audrey can optionally be upgraded to run off-grid with solar panels
The Audrey's sleeping area includes a raised double bed with integrated storage space
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The Audrey's sleeping area includes a raised double bed with integrated storage space
The Audrey's living area includes a bench-style seating area with integrated storage
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The Audrey's living area includes a bench-style seating area with integrated storage
The Audrey features a desk/dining area that seats up to two people
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The Audrey features a desk/dining area that seats up to two people
The Audrey's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a sink, and space for more appliances to be installed
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The Audrey's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a sink, and space for more appliances to be installed
The Audrey's interior looks relatively airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and pitched ceiling
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The Audrey's interior looks relatively airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and pitched ceiling
The Audrey's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a toilet
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The Audrey's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a glass-enclosed shower, and a toilet
View gallery - 11 images

This tiny house keeps things simple with a single-level layout that sleeps up to two people. Named the Audrey, the home's compact but comfortable interior is well-suited for use as a vacation home or a guest house or similar.

The Audrey is designed by Australia's CozyCo Tiny Homes. Its exterior is finished in wood-look aluminum and it has a small box for storing propane and similar items. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which makes it on the smaller side even for a tiny house. To put its size into perspective, it's only slightly larger than Modern Tiny Living's ultra-small Espresso, while Wind River Tiny Homes' Tellico is almost double its length.

The Audrey's living area includes a bench-style seating area with integrated storage
The Audrey's living area includes a bench-style seating area with integrated storage

Inside, most of the available floorspace is taken up by a large multifunctional space that combines living and sleeping areas. It looks airy and light-filled thanks to generous glazing and a pitched ceiling. The sleeping area consists of a raised bed with integrated storage that can double as a general hangout area, like Escape's Vista. However, unlike that model, there is also a bench seating area with more storage.

The kitchen is nearby and includes an oven and induction cooktop, a sink, and cabinetry. There's also space for more appliances such as a fridge/freezer and washer/dryer to be installed. A dining table/desk space sits nearby, with an adjacent operable window, making it useful for serving food and drinks outside.

There's just one separate room in the Audrey, and that's the bathroom. Accessed by a sliding door, it contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet.

The Audrey's interior looks relatively airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and pitched ceiling
The Audrey's interior looks relatively airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and pitched ceiling

The Audrey model shown is up for sale for AUD 115,000 (US$80,000). Options include the ability to upgrade it to run off-grid with solar power. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: CozyCo Tiny Homes

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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