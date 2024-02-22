© 2024 New Atlas
45-ft-long, quad-axle behemoth puts a spacious family home on wheels

By Adam Williams
February 22, 2024
45-ft-long, quad-axle behemoth puts a spacious family home on wheels
The Tellico has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and is based on a quad-axle trailer
The Tellico has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and is based on a quad-axle trailer
The Tellico is currently available for purchase and will set you back US$162,000
The Tellico is currently available for purchase and will set you back US$162,000
The Tellico has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and is based on a quad-axle trailer
The Tellico has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and is based on a quad-axle trailer
The Tellico's interior measures 400 sq m (37 sq m)
The Tellico's interior measures 400 sq m (37 sq m)
Visitors enter the Tellico through the porch area into the living room
Visitors enter the Tellico through the porch area into the living room
The Tellico's kitchen is quite well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a fridge/freezer, sink, dishwasher, radiant cooktop and cabinetry
The Tellico's kitchen is quite well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a fridge/freezer, sink, dishwasher, radiant cooktop and cabinetry
The Tellico features an open interior layout
The Tellico features an open interior layout
The Tellico's upstairs bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling
The Tellico's upstairs bedroom is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling
The Tellico includes a downstairs master bedroom, which is located next to the bathroom
The Tellico includes a downstairs master bedroom, which is located next to the bathroom
The Tellico's master bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Tellico's master bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Tellico's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
The Tellico's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
Measuring 45-ft (13.7-m)-long, the Tellico is the largest home on wheels we've seen to date. This sizable family residence offers a remarkably spacious apartment-like interior, as well as a substantial porch outside.

The Tellico from Wind River Tiny Homes is positioned as a Park Model, so is not really meant to be towed around regularly, and with a width of 12 ft (3.6 m), it would need a permit to be transported on a US road. It's finished in engineered wood siding and accessed through the 10-ft (3-m)-long porch. To put its mammoth size into perspective, the Tellico is almost three times the length of the Acorn and over twice the length of the Ellèbore.

Its interior measures almost 400 sq ft (roughly 37 sq m), a large chunk of which is taken up by an open-plan living area that makes the most of its girth. Nearest the door lies a sofa and a small coffee table. A mini-split air-conditioning unit above the door works alongside a ceiling fan to help maintain a comfortable temperature.

Further into the home is the kitchen, which is well-stocked for a tiny house and contains a fridge/freezer, a radiant cooktop and oven with a hood vent, a built-in dishwasher and space for a microwave, plus cabinetry and separate washer and dryer, and a coffee nook.

The Tellico's kitchen is quite well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a fridge/freezer, sink, dishwasher, radiant cooktop and cabinetry
The Tellico's kitchen is quite well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a fridge/freezer, sink, dishwasher, radiant cooktop and cabinetry

A small hallway next to the kitchen offers access to the bathroom. This features a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus some storage space.

The Tellico has two bedrooms. The main bedroom is located downstairs, near the bathroom. This has lots of headroom to stand upright and hosts a double bed, and some integrated storage space and wardrobes.

There's also a secondary loft space that's accessed using the same hallway and a staircase. It also features a double bed but has a low ceiling, however the firm says the ceiling is slightly higher than most other models, so it should be somewhat easier to get into bed compared to other tiny house bedrooms.

The Tellico model shown is currently on sale for US$162,000.

Source: Wind River Tiny Homes

