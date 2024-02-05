© 2024 New Atlas
Contemporary tiny house maximizes interior space with "upside-down" layout

By Adam Williams
February 05, 2024
The Ellèbore tiny house has a length of 6 m (20 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
The Ellèbore tiny house's exterior is finished in red cedar, with gray aluminum accenting
The Ellèbore tiny house's exterior features contemporary styling
Much of the Ellèbore tiny house's interior is taken up by the kitchen at its center
The Ellèbore tiny house's kitchen includes a mini fridge/freezer, two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and a small wood-burning stove for warmth
The Ellèbore tiny house's kitchen includes a small storage area for cat supplies, as well as wood for the wood-burning stove
The Ellèbore tiny house's bedroom is situated downstairs and has a very compact entrance and a low ceiling
The Ellèbore tiny house's bedroom features a small sliding door for privacy
The Ellèbore tiny house's bedroom includes a double bed
The Ellèbore tiny house's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Ellèbore tiny house's living room includes a sofa that turns into a double bed for guests
The Ellèbore tiny house's living room has a small home office area
The Ellèbore tiny house's bathroom is small and simple, with a shower and a toilet
France's Baluchon likes to experiment with lots of different ideas and layouts in an attempt to squeeze as much living space as possible out of its tiny houses. The firm's latest model, the Ellèbore, takes an unusual approach to this problem and is arranged "upside-down," placing the bedroom downstairs, making space for a multifunctional living room above.

The Ellèbore tiny house has a length of 6 m (20 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer. It features a contemporary exterior that's finished in red cedar, with gray aluminum accenting.

Visitors enter into the kitchen, which takes up the center of the home. This contains a small fridge/freezer, two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, microwave, and shelving. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry, with a small wood-burning stove for warmth, plus a storage area for cat food and toys plus some wood for the fire.

On one side of the kitchen lies the bathroom. This is small and simple, with a shower and toilet (but no sink), while over on the other side of the kitchen is the bedroom. It's accessed by a sliding door and is a typical tiny house-style sleeping space with a low ceiling, though its downstairs position and small doorway does make it look a little more claustrophobic compared to typically laid-out tiny houses, but presumably it suits its owners' needs.

As mentioned, the living room is upstairs. This is accessed by a few storage-integrated steps, that can be moved out of the way when more cooking space is needed. There's plenty of headroom up there and the area boasts generous glazing, helping fill it with daylight, as well as a sofa that turns into a double bed, sleeping two guests. There's some storage space and Baluchon also managed to fit in a small home office area with a desk.

Elsewhere, on the other side of the tiny house over the bathroom, lies a small secondary storage loft.

The Ellèbore serves as its owners full time home somewhere in the east of France. We've no word on its exact price but Baluchon's models start at €85,000 (roughly US$91,000).

Source: Baluchon

