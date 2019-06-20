The Acorn is small, even by tiny house standardsView gallery - 31 images
Many of the tiny houses we report on nowadays, especially those hailing from North America, are anything but tiny. Backcountry Tiny Homes bucks this trend with a compact model that measures just 16 ft (4.8 m)-long, including its deck.
The Acorn is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in a mixture of tongue and groove and cedar, with corrugated metal accenting. Insulation is Rockwool throughout, rated at R-23 in the roof, R-15 in the walls, and R-30 in the floor (which is about on a par with the Vista Go and Sakura). It's quite light at 6,500 lb (2,948 kg), so should be relatively easy to tow.
Visitors enter via the deck area, which has enough space for a couple of chairs. Once inside, a good chunk of the 90 sq ft (8.3 sq m) of floorspace is taken up by the living area. This hosts a sofa bed and serves as combined living room, bedroom, and dining area.
There's also a folding dining table, as well as quite a bit of storage space squeezed in. Additionally, an optional pull down projector screen can be installed.
The kitchen has an electric two-burner cooktop, fridge/freezer, sink, cabinetry and a built-in vacuum cleaning system, so you just plug the hose into the wall. The kitchen opens onto the bathroom, which features a toilet and shower.
The Acorn runs on the grid as standard and heat comes from a wood-burning stove, with a roof-based fan helping to cool the interior in warmer weather. However, it can also optionally be upgraded to run fully off-the-grid.
The home starts at US$29,995 for a fully-furnished turnkey model ready to move in, though other purchase options include a bare shell. Materials, insulation, etc can also be changed to suit different climates.
Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes
