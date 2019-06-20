The Acorn is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in a mixture of tongue and groove and cedar, with corrugated metal accenting. Insulation is Rockwool throughout, rated at R-23 in the roof, R-15 in the walls, and R-30 in the floor (which is about on a par with the Vista Go and Sakura). It's quite light at 6,500 lb (2,948 kg), so should be relatively easy to tow.