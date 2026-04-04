This 20-ft-long tiny house is more practical than you might expect

This tiny house performs some downsizing magic to fit a surprisingly practical interior into its tight dimensions. Named the Espresso, it sleeps up to two people in comfort, plus it even has a little space for guests.

The Espresso is designed by Modern Tiny Living. With a length of just 20 ft (6 m), it's definitely on the compact side for a North American tiny house and is more in line with smaller Euro models. The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof. It also has a small exterior storage box for stowing propane bottles and similar items.

The Espresso's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing Modern Tiny Living

The home's single glass door opens directly into its living room, which maximizes its utility with a sofa bed for guests, a storage unit, and a table. This looks too small to host any family gatherings but could prove useful as a dining space or work area. A high ceiling and generous glazing help lend the room a light and airy feel.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is relatively simple and includes a granite sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a small fridge, and a microwave. It has butcher block countertops and ample cabinetry. There's also a custom bookcase mounted on rails that slides open to reveal a useful hidden storage nook.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a barn-style sliding door. It's as compact as you'd expect and includes a flushing toilet, some shelving, and a walk-in shower.

There's one dedicated bedroom in the Espresso and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. These are virtually ubiquitous in tiny houses for a good reason and really help make the most of the available space. The bedroom itself is a typical loft, with a low ceiling and enough room for a double bed, along with some storage.

The Espresso's kitchen includes a small granite sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, a microwave, and a small fridge Modern Tiny Living

We've no word on the price of the exact Espresso model shown, though the Mohican line it's based on starts at US$99,000. There's also no information on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Modern Tiny Living directly.

Source: Modern Tiny Living