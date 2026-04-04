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Tiny Houses

This 20-ft-long tiny house is more practical than you might expect

By Adam Williams
April 04, 2026
This 20-ft-long tiny house is more practical than you might expect
The Espresso, by Modern Tiny Living, squeezes a home for two into a length of just 20 ft (6 m)
The Espresso, by Modern Tiny Living, squeezes a home for two into a length of just 20 ft (6 m)
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The Espresso, by Modern Tiny Living, squeezes a home for two into a length of just 20 ft (6 m)
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The Espresso, by Modern Tiny Living, squeezes a home for two into a length of just 20 ft (6 m)
The Espresso is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof
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The Espresso is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof
The Espresso's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing
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The Espresso's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing
The Espresso's living room includes a sofa bed for guests, plus some storage
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The Espresso's living room includes a sofa bed for guests, plus some storage
The Espresso's loft bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
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The Espresso's loft bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Espresso's kitchen includes a small granite sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, a microwave, and a small fridge
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The Espresso's kitchen includes a small granite sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, a microwave, and a small fridge
The Espresso's kitchen features butcher block counters and generous storage space
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The Espresso's kitchen features butcher block counters and generous storage space
The Espresso's kitchen includes a custom bookcase that slides to reveal a small storage nook
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The Espresso's kitchen includes a custom bookcase that slides to reveal a small storage nook
The Espresso's bathroom includes a flushing toilet and a walk-in shower, plus some shelving
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The Espresso's bathroom includes a flushing toilet and a walk-in shower, plus some shelving
The Espresso's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling, plus it has a little more storage space
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The Espresso's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling, plus it has a little more storage space
View gallery - 10 images

This tiny house performs some downsizing magic to fit a surprisingly practical interior into its tight dimensions. Named the Espresso, it sleeps up to two people in comfort, plus it even has a little space for guests.

The Espresso is designed by Modern Tiny Living. With a length of just 20 ft (6 m), it's definitely on the compact side for a North American tiny house and is more in line with smaller Euro models. The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof. It also has a small exterior storage box for stowing propane bottles and similar items.

The Espresso's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing
The Espresso's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing

The home's single glass door opens directly into its living room, which maximizes its utility with a sofa bed for guests, a storage unit, and a table. This looks too small to host any family gatherings but could prove useful as a dining space or work area. A high ceiling and generous glazing help lend the room a light and airy feel.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is relatively simple and includes a granite sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a small fridge, and a microwave. It has butcher block countertops and ample cabinetry. There's also a custom bookcase mounted on rails that slides open to reveal a useful hidden storage nook.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a barn-style sliding door. It's as compact as you'd expect and includes a flushing toilet, some shelving, and a walk-in shower.

There's one dedicated bedroom in the Espresso and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. These are virtually ubiquitous in tiny houses for a good reason and really help make the most of the available space. The bedroom itself is a typical loft, with a low ceiling and enough room for a double bed, along with some storage.

The Espresso's kitchen includes a small granite sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, a microwave, and a small fridge
The Espresso's kitchen includes a small granite sink, a propane-powered two-burner stove, a microwave, and a small fridge

We've no word on the price of the exact Espresso model shown, though the Mohican line it's based on starts at US$99,000. There's also no information on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Modern Tiny Living directly.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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