Solar-powered tiny house boasts Swiss Army Knife flexibility

Though its recently completed Cercaux tiny house only has a length of 20 ft (6 m), Modern Tiny Living has ensured it punches above its weight thanks to a storage-packed interior containing a flexible "Swiss Army Knife" living room.

The Cerceaux is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof and an exterior storage box. It's really quite small for a North American tiny house, which can exceed double that length, and it measures roughly the same size as Baluchon's Hytta. Indeed Modern Tiny Living suggests it would make a good weekender given its compact size.

Its front door opens onto the living room area, which is Modern Tiny Living's so-called MTL Social Area. This is raised, with enough seating for up to six people arranged into a U shape. There's also generous glazing, helping fill the interior with light.

Due to its raised position, there's the opportunity for lots of storage below, including pull-out drawers, and bookshelves. The sofa can be transformed into a bed for guests in a pinch too.

Nearby is the kitchen. This has a breakfast bar for up to two people, as well as a propane-powered four-burner cooktop with electric oven, a fridge/freezer, a washer/dryer, and a steel sink. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry in there, including in-ceiling drop-down cabinets, which could be useful for spices and the like.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This is accessed by a sliding barn-style door and looks particularly compact, even for a tiny house, and hosts a composting toilet, sink, plus a shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Cercaux, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling and has yet more storage and a double bed.

The Cercaux gets power from a roof-based solar panel and battery setup, and with its compact and easily towable dimensions is a good fit for exploring off the beaten track.

Unfortunately, we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Modern Tiny Living