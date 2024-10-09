© 2024 New Atlas
Solar-powered tiny house boasts Swiss Army Knife flexibility

By Adam Williams
October 09, 2024
The Cerceaux is a compact tiny house that features a flexible and storage-packed interior that's likened to a Swiss Army Knife by its designer
The Cerceaux is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
The Cerceaux is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
The Cerceaux's living room includes seating for up to six people, which is arranged into a U shape
The Cerceaux's living room includes seating for up to six people, which is arranged into a U shape
The Cerceaux's living room has lots of storage space built into its sofa
The Cerceaux's living room has lots of storage space built into its sofa
The Cerceaux's living room includes bookshelves and underfloor storage too
The Cerceaux's living room includes bookshelves and underfloor storage too
The Cerceaux's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cerceaux's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cerceaux's kitchen includes an oven, propane-powered stove, sink, and fridge/freezer
The Cerceaux's kitchen includes an oven, propane-powered stove, sink, and fridge/freezer
The Cerceaux's kitchen features ample storage space, including drop-down cabinets
The Cerceaux's kitchen features ample storage space, including drop-down cabinets
The Cerceaux's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Cerceaux's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Cerceaux's bathroom looks very snug but does feature a composting toilet, shower, and a small sink
The Cerceaux's bathroom looks very snug but does feature a composting toilet, shower, and a small sink
The Cerceaux's bedroom includes yet more storage space, plus a double bed
The Cerceaux's bedroom includes yet more storage space, plus a double bed
Though its recently completed Cercaux tiny house only has a length of 20 ft (6 m), Modern Tiny Living has ensured it punches above its weight thanks to a storage-packed interior containing a flexible "Swiss Army Knife" living room.

The Cerceaux is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in engineered wood, with a steel roof and an exterior storage box. It's really quite small for a North American tiny house, which can exceed double that length, and it measures roughly the same size as Baluchon's Hytta. Indeed Modern Tiny Living suggests it would make a good weekender given its compact size.

Its front door opens onto the living room area, which is Modern Tiny Living's so-called MTL Social Area. This is raised, with enough seating for up to six people arranged into a U shape. There's also generous glazing, helping fill the interior with light.

Due to its raised position, there's the opportunity for lots of storage below, including pull-out drawers, and bookshelves. The sofa can be transformed into a bed for guests in a pinch too.

Nearby is the kitchen. This has a breakfast bar for up to two people, as well as a propane-powered four-burner cooktop with electric oven, a fridge/freezer, a washer/dryer, and a steel sink. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry in there, including in-ceiling drop-down cabinets, which could be useful for spices and the like.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This is accessed by a sliding barn-style door and looks particularly compact, even for a tiny house, and hosts a composting toilet, sink, plus a shower.

There's just one bedroom in the Cercaux, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling and has yet more storage and a double bed.

The Cercaux gets power from a roof-based solar panel and battery setup, and with its compact and easily towable dimensions is a good fit for exploring off the beaten track.

Unfortunately, we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
