Cottage-like tiny house offers full-time living in a compact footprint

By Adam Williams
July 15, 2024
Cottage-like tiny house offers full-time living in a compact footprint
The Hytta is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Hytta is finished in red cedar
The Hytta's interior is mostly taken up by one large open living space
The Hytta's living room includes a sofa bed and a small work/study area
The Hytta's sofa bed sleeps two guests at a squeeze
The Hytta includes a small dining table for two
The Hytta's kitchen is very basic and includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, a fridge, and a microwave
The Hytta features a small wood-burning stove
The Hytta's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Hytta's bathroom includes a shower, toilet and washing machine, plus a little storage space
The Hytta includes a home office area with an oak desk and a chair
The Hytta's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling
The Hytta includes a small secondary storage loft
The Hytta's bedroom features ample glazing for a light and airy feel
France's Baluchon was commissioned to create a full-time towable home for a single person. The result is the Hytta, which features a traditional cottage-like exterior and a comfortable-looking interior layout that can host the occasional guest or two.

The Hytta is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which is typical for a European tiny house – though significantly smaller than the average model in North America nowadays, with the Urban Park Max, for example, being almost twice the length. It's finished in cedar and topped by an aluminum roof.

The home's front door opens onto an entrance with shoe storage and, from here, a large open living area. The owner needed the dwelling to be suitable for working from home so it includes a small office tucked away into the side consisting of a desk and chair. Further inside lies a sofa bed that can accommodate guests.

Further on is a typical French tiny house kitchen – in the sense that it's very basic and lacking in features. This includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, sink, fridge, and cabinetry. Nearby is a wood-burning stove for warmth, plus a small dining table.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the entrance is the bathroom. This is quite small but does contain a shower, toilet, and a washing machine, as well as a little more storage.

There are two loft areas in the Hytta. The first is above the entrance and is very compact and suitable for storage. The main bedroom, meanwhile, is situated in the other loft. This is accessed by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house space with a low ceiling, a double bed and a little storage space.

The Hytta has been delivered to its owner and, as mentioned, serves as a full time residence. We've no word on the exact price but Baluchon typically charges from €85,000 (roughly US$92,000).

Source: Baluchon

