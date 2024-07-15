Cottage-like tiny house offers full-time living in a compact footprint

France's Baluchon was commissioned to create a full-time towable home for a single person. The result is the Hytta, which features a traditional cottage-like exterior and a comfortable-looking interior layout that can host the occasional guest or two.

The Hytta is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which is typical for a European tiny house – though significantly smaller than the average model in North America nowadays, with the Urban Park Max, for example, being almost twice the length. It's finished in cedar and topped by an aluminum roof.

The home's front door opens onto an entrance with shoe storage and, from here, a large open living area. The owner needed the dwelling to be suitable for working from home so it includes a small office tucked away into the side consisting of a desk and chair. Further inside lies a sofa bed that can accommodate guests.

Further on is a typical French tiny house kitchen – in the sense that it's very basic and lacking in features. This includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, sink, fridge, and cabinetry. Nearby is a wood-burning stove for warmth, plus a small dining table.

The Hytta's living room includes a sofa bed and a small work/study area Baluchon

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the entrance is the bathroom. This is quite small but does contain a shower, toilet, and a washing machine, as well as a little more storage.

There are two loft areas in the Hytta. The first is above the entrance and is very compact and suitable for storage. The main bedroom, meanwhile, is situated in the other loft. This is accessed by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house space with a low ceiling, a double bed and a little storage space.

The Hytta has been delivered to its owner and, as mentioned, serves as a full time residence. We've no word on the exact price but Baluchon typically charges from €85,000 (roughly US$92,000).

Source: Baluchon