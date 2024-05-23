Not-so-tiny house provides apartment-like living experience

The Urban Park Max, by TruForm Tiny, pushes the very definition of a tiny house with its length of 38 ft (11.5 m). While likely a handful to tow, its substantial size does offer the benefit of a spacious and apartment-like living experience on wheels.

The Urban Park Max is based on a quad-axle trailer and embraces contemporary styling, both inside and out. It's defined by a predominantly metal exterior that's enlivened with cedar accenting. Its size puts it up there with other very large North American models we see, though is nowhere near the largest – the recent Tellico, for example, has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m).

The tiny house is accessed by tri-fold glass doors that really open it up to the outside. These, along with its generous glazing, help fill the interior with natural light throughout. Those doors lead to an open-plan living area with a large L-shaped sofa. Nearby is a dining table, plus a well-stocked kitchen with a washer/dryer, cabinetry, an oven with a propane-powered three-burner stove, a sink, fridge/freezer, and shelving. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a vanity sink with cabinetry, a shower, and a flushing toilet.

Over on the opposite side of the house lies the master bedroom. This includes a king-sized bed, as well as lots of storage space and, of course, ample headroom to stand upright since it's situated on the lower level.

There's a secondary bedroom too which is useful for guests. This is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling, and is home to a double bed. There's also an area up there that’s suitable for extra storage or even as a home office or reading nook.

We've no word on the price of this exact model shown in the promo photos, but the Urban Park Max starts at US$187,000.

Source: TruForm Tiny