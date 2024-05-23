© 2024 New Atlas
Not-so-tiny house provides apartment-like living experience

By Adam Williams
May 23, 2024
The Urban Park Max has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m)
The Urban Park Max is accessed by a large tri-fold door that really opens up the interior to the outside
The Urban Park Max is based on a quad-axle trailer
The Urban Park Max features a contemporary metal exterior enlivened by cedar
The Urban Park Max has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m)
The Urban Park Max's front door opens onto its living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa
The Urban Park Max's interior features an open layout
The Urban Park Max includes a dining table in its kitchen area
The Urban Park Max's kitchen includes an oven and a three-burner propane-powered stove
The Urban Park Max's master bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Urban Park Max's master bedroom has lots of storage space
The Urban Park Max's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Urban Park Max's vanity sink has some added storage space
The Urban Park Max's interior is light-filled thanks to generous glazing
The Urban Park Max's upper level is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Urban Park Max's upstairs bedroom is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling
The Urban Park Max's upstairs bedroom has some additional space suitable as a home office area or for storage
The Urban Park Max, by TruForm Tiny, pushes the very definition of a tiny house with its length of 38 ft (11.5 m). While likely a handful to tow, its substantial size does offer the benefit of a spacious and apartment-like living experience on wheels.

The Urban Park Max is based on a quad-axle trailer and embraces contemporary styling, both inside and out. It's defined by a predominantly metal exterior that's enlivened with cedar accenting. Its size puts it up there with other very large North American models we see, though is nowhere near the largest – the recent Tellico, for example, has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m).

The tiny house is accessed by tri-fold glass doors that really open it up to the outside. These, along with its generous glazing, help fill the interior with natural light throughout. Those doors lead to an open-plan living area with a large L-shaped sofa. Nearby is a dining table, plus a well-stocked kitchen with a washer/dryer, cabinetry, an oven with a propane-powered three-burner stove, a sink, fridge/freezer, and shelving. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a vanity sink with cabinetry, a shower, and a flushing toilet.

The Urban Park Max's front door opens onto its living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa
Over on the opposite side of the house lies the master bedroom. This includes a king-sized bed, as well as lots of storage space and, of course, ample headroom to stand upright since it's situated on the lower level.

There's a secondary bedroom too which is useful for guests. This is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling, and is home to a double bed. There's also an area up there that’s suitable for extra storage or even as a home office or reading nook.

The Urban Park Max's master bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
We've no word on the price of this exact model shown in the promo photos, but the Urban Park Max starts at US$187,000.

Source: TruForm Tiny

