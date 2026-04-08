Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living

For those who appreciate the cabin-like styling and simple layout of the Mysa 200 but find it too small, the larger Mysa 400 is similar but with a much roomier interior that's better suited to full-time living.

The Mysa 400 (mysa means "cozy" in Swedish) is designed by Irontown Modular and is a non-towable model, so needs to be transported to the site using a truck or crane. It has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m), which is about average for a North American tiny house nowadays. However, its width of 14 ft (4.3 m) is a significant increase on the tiny house standard of 8.5 ft (2.6 m) and helps provide a much more natural apartment-like interior.

The Mysa 400 is accessed through its porch and trifold doors, which really open up the home to the outside Irontown Modular

The home is finished in metal and wood. It's accessed via its porch area and trifold doors that really open it up to the outside, while its many windows ensure lots of natural light permeates within.

Irontown Modular has made good use of the extra available floorspace. The living room still looks big, but now includes a sofa, storage units, a chair, and a coffee table. There's also ample space in there for an entertainment center, plus a mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed.

The living room leads onto the kitchen. This is quite well-proportioned for a tiny house, though still somewhat basic. It includes a breakfast bar-style dining area for up to four people, a sink, an induction cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer, alongside plenty of cabinetry.

There are two bedrooms in the Mysa 400. The downstairs master bedroom is accessed from the kitchen and is large, with built-in wardrobes, a double bed, and enough headroom to stand upright, which is not a given in a tiny house. There's also another mini-split air-conditioning unit in there. The bathroom is reached from here and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, plus a flushing toilet.

The secondary bedroom is accessed from a fixed ladder in the living room and is a typical loft with a low ceiling. It has space for a double bed or two singles (as shown). As with Irontown Modular's Sledhaus 200, there isn't an egress window in the example model shown. This is typically required for planning, so would need to be added or the space used for storage instead.

The Mysa 400's kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop, microwave, a sink, and a fridge/freezer Irontown Modular

The Mysa 400 is currently on the market from US$125,000, though this could vary as there are lots of options, such as altering the layout and selecting materials used. We've no word on delivery for this one, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Irontown Modular