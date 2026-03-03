© 2026 New Atlas
Cozy 200-sq-ft tiny house offers simple small living from $50K

By Adam Williams
March 03, 2026
The Mysa 200, by Irontown Modular, is a simple cabin-like tiny house that features a cozy single-level layout for two
Mysa is the Swedish word for "cozy," which is a fitting name for this affordable cabin-like tiny house. Designed as a compact but extra-wide non-towable home, it would suit being used as a vacation retreat or a guesthouse.

The Mysa 200 is created by Utah's Irontown Modular and isn't based on a trailer, so it will need to be transported to site using a truck and crane. The home has a length of 20 ft (6 m), which is about the same as most Euro models such as Quadrapol's Cabana. However, it also has a width of 10 ft (3.05 m), which is wider than the typical tiny house standard of 8.5 ft (2.6 m) and allows for a more roomy and house-like layout.

The exterior of the home is finished in metal and wood. The optional porch area shown in the promo model extends living space outdoors, while the tiny house's many windows ensure lots of natural light inside.

The interior measures 200 sq ft (18.6 sq m) and is arranged on one floor. Rather than trying to cram in too much, Irontown Modular has sensibly kept things nice and simple inside, and this helps lend the space an open and spacious appearance.

Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a combined living/sleeping area. The model shown doesn't have a sofa installed, but instead a large double bed that serves as a general hangout area. Nearby is a dry bar with some storage and a fridge. Alternatively, this area can be fitted with a proper kitchenette. A mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan are installed to help maintain a comfortable temperature.

The bathroom in this model is spacious for a tiny house and it includes a full-width glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Mysa 200 is currently up for sale from US$50,700 with available options including the choice of materials for its exterior finish, altering its overall layout, and installing the porch area mentioned. We've no word on delivery for this one, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Irontown Modular

