200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable

A 200-sq-ft (18.5-sq-m) tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price too.

Designed by Utah's Irontown Modular, the Sledhaus 200 isn't built on wheels and must be delivered to its location by truck. It has a length of 20 ft (6 m), which is around the same size as most European models. However, it also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which definitely gives the home more natural apartment-like proportions. The exterior is finished in wood, and it can optionally be paired with a deck to extend living space.

The Sledhaus 200 has a small and basic kitchen with a fridge, sink, and cabinetry Irontown Modular

The home's interior is reached through the optional deck and/or some double glass doors into the main living area. This can come in multiple configurations to suit requirements, but to stick with the example model shown, it has a fairly spacious living room, by tiny house standards, with a large sofa and a chair, plus a coffee table. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is mounted to the wall and the space looks nice and light thanks to the large windows.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is small and simple, and includes a small fridge, a sink, and cabinetry. The bathroom is adjacent and is similarly compact. Accessed by a separate door, it features a sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower.

Unlike the firm's Mysa model, there's a separate bedroom in the Sledhaus 200 and it's accessed by a fixed metal ladder. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling, with enough space for a double bed, though the example model shown here has two singles. There isn't an egress window installed in the example model, which is usually needed for planning, though perhaps the firm could add one if it was going to be used as a permanent bedroom.

The Sledhaus 200 features very generous glazing, helping fill its interior with natural light Irontown Modular

The Sledhaus 200 is currently up for sale from US$49,600 and can be configured with multiple options, including its layout and whether or not to have a bathroom or kitchen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Irontown Modular directly.

Source: Irontown Modular