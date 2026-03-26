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Tiny Houses

200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable

By Adam Williams
March 26, 2026
200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
View 11 Images
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
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The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
The Sledhaus 200 measures 6 m (20 ft) in length and has a width of 3 m (10 ft)
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The Sledhaus 200 measures 6 m (20 ft) in length and has a width of 3 m (10 ft)
The Sledhaus 200 is not built on wheels and needs to be delivered to its location by truck
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The Sledhaus 200 is not built on wheels and needs to be delivered to its location by truck
The Sledhaus 200 has a wood-finished exterior and its living space can be extended with an optional deck, as shown
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The Sledhaus 200 has a wood-finished exterior and its living space can be extended with an optional deck, as shown
The Sledhaus 200 includes a small but flexible living area with space for a sofa and a chair
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The Sledhaus 200 includes a small but flexible living area with space for a sofa and a chair
The Sledhaus 200 features very generous glazing, helping fill its interior with natural light
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The Sledhaus 200 features very generous glazing, helping fill its interior with natural light
The Sledhaus 200 includes both a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan to help maintain a comfortable temperature
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The Sledhaus 200 includes both a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan to help maintain a comfortable temperature
The Sledhaus 200 has a small and basic kitchen with a fridge, sink, and cabinetry
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The Sledhaus 200 has a small and basic kitchen with a fridge, sink, and cabinetry
The Sledhaus 200's loft bedroom is accessed by a fixed metal ladder
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The Sledhaus 200's loft bedroom is accessed by a fixed metal ladder
The Sledhaus 200's loft has a low ceiling and includes two single beds in the example model shown
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The Sledhaus 200's loft has a low ceiling and includes two single beds in the example model shown
The Sledhaus 200's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower
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The Sledhaus 200's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower
View gallery - 11 images

A 200-sq-ft (18.5-sq-m) tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price too.

Designed by Utah's Irontown Modular, the Sledhaus 200 isn't built on wheels and must be delivered to its location by truck. It has a length of 20 ft (6 m), which is around the same size as most European models. However, it also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which definitely gives the home more natural apartment-like proportions. The exterior is finished in wood, and it can optionally be paired with a deck to extend living space.

The Sledhaus 200 has a small and basic kitchen with a fridge, sink, and cabinetry
The Sledhaus 200 has a small and basic kitchen with a fridge, sink, and cabinetry

The home's interior is reached through the optional deck and/or some double glass doors into the main living area. This can come in multiple configurations to suit requirements, but to stick with the example model shown, it has a fairly spacious living room, by tiny house standards, with a large sofa and a chair, plus a coffee table. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is mounted to the wall and the space looks nice and light thanks to the large windows.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is small and simple, and includes a small fridge, a sink, and cabinetry. The bathroom is adjacent and is similarly compact. Accessed by a separate door, it features a sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower.

Unlike the firm's Mysa model, there's a separate bedroom in the Sledhaus 200 and it's accessed by a fixed metal ladder. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling, with enough space for a double bed, though the example model shown here has two singles. There isn't an egress window installed in the example model, which is usually needed for planning, though perhaps the firm could add one if it was going to be used as a permanent bedroom.

The Sledhaus 200 features very generous glazing, helping fill its interior with natural light
The Sledhaus 200 features very generous glazing, helping fill its interior with natural light

The Sledhaus 200 is currently up for sale from US$49,600 and can be configured with multiple options, including its layout and whether or not to have a bathroom or kitchen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact Irontown Modular directly.

Source: Irontown Modular

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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