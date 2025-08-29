© 2025 New Atlas
Cabana tiny house fits two bedrooms and an office into just 20 feet

By Adam Williams
August 29, 2025
The Cabana is a compact tiny house that squeezes two bedrooms and a home office into just 20 ft (6 m)
The Cabana's small home office can alternatively be configured as an additional bedroom
The Cabana's small home office can alternatively be configured as an additional bedroom
The Cabana's interior measures 24 sq m (258 sq ft)
The Cabana's interior measures 24 sq m (258 sq ft)
The Cabana's kitchen is small and simple
The Cabana's kitchen is small and simple
The Cabana's kitchen includes a sink, mini-fridge, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
The Cabana's kitchen includes a sink, mini-fridge, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
The Cabana's glass doors open onto its living room, which is compact and includes a sofa and a coffee table
The Cabana's glass doors open onto its living room, which is compact and includes a sofa and a coffee table
The Cabana's main loft bedroom has ample space for a double bed
The Cabana's main loft bedroom has ample space for a double bed
The Cabana's secondary bedroom is very small and best suited as a child's room or guest room
The Cabana's secondary bedroom is very small and best suited as a child's room or guest room
The Cabana's bathroom includes a shower, a small sink, and a toilet
The Cabana's bathroom includes a shower, a small sink, and a toilet
The Cabana tiny house squeezes a lot of house into a length of just 20 ft (6 m). Despite its compact dimensions, it includes two bedrooms, plus a flexible room that can be used as an office or a third bedroom.

Designed by France's Quadrapol, the Cabana is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in larch or red cedar, with a steel roof and a small storage box outside. Its compact dimensions are small even for a tiny house and, to put it into perspective, larger North American models like the Cumberland can reach a length of 45 ft (13.7 m).

The home's sliding glass doors open onto its living room, which is small and includes a sofa and a coffee table. The kitchen is adjacent and is also small and simple, and has a two-burner propane-powered stove, a mini-fridge, a sink and cabinetry.

At the far end of the house, on the opposite side to the living room, lies the additional room. As mentioned, it can serve as a home office, or it can be configured as an additional bedroom or even a storage space, for example. The space also connects to the bathroom, which includes a shower, sink, and toilet.

The Cabana's interior measures 24 sq m (258 sq ft)
There are two loft bedrooms in the Cabana, both of which have a low ceiling and are reached by removable ladders. The larger bedroom has space for a double bed, while the smaller one looks to be more of a squeeze and only fits a single bed.

Like Quadrapol's other models, the Cabana comes with several options such as full off-the-grid functionality, which includes a solar power, battery setup and rainwater harvesting system. The home is available now from €57,500 (US$67,000) throughout Europe, though we've no word on delivery costs.

Source: Quadrapol

