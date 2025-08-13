Affordable tiny house squeezes home for two into just 11.5 ft

The Hirondelle tiny house combines a very small size with a surprisingly affordable price. Measuring just 3.5 m (11.5 ft) in length, it starts at €38,900 (US$45,000) and features a space-saving interior layout that's suitable for up to two people.

The Hirondelle was designed by French firm Quadrapol. Its floorspace of 12.1 sq m (130 sq ft) makes it one of the smaller models on the market at the moment, and it would be a good fit for a vacation home, overnight office, or for regular towing.

The home is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in thermally treated wood. It's topped by a steel roof, with an external storage box.

The layout on this one is a little different to the norm, and won't suit everyone. Its entrance opens onto where you'd expect the living room to be, but instead of a sofa it has an office desk, plus some storage and a chair. A netted storage loft area is situated above too. Nearby is the kitchen. This includes a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink, built-in fridge, and some cabinetry.

The Hirondelle's upstairs bedroom is reached by a removable wooden ladder Quadrapol

Remaining on the Hirondelle's ground floor, on the opposite side of the home to the desk area and entrance lies the bathroom. It's accessed by a sliding door and includes a small sink, a shower, and a toilet.

This tiny house has one bedroom, which is reached by a removable ladder. It's a standard tiny house loft, with a low ceiling and space for a double bed, plus possibly a little storage.

The Hirondelle can be customized with different colors and other options, all of which may raise the cost. It's available throughout Europe, though we've no word on delivery costs.

Source: Quadrapol